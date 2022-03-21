Unemployment numbers up in Belfast over last month

THE number of people claiming unemployment benefits across Belfast has risen in the last month from 11,455 in January to 11,650 in February according to the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).



While this is an increase, it is still a sizeable decline on the number of claimants in February 2021, which stood at 15,715.



South Belfast saw the highest increase in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits with a rise of 90 people to 2,485 in February although there are 975 less claimants in the area compared to this time last year.



In February, there were 3,120 claimants in West Belfast which was an increase of 55 on the previous month and a fall of 1,245 compared to last year.



East Belfast saw a rise of 35 claimants to 2,065 in February which is down from 3,020 in February 2021.



North Belfast had 3,775 claimants which is up 25 on the previous month but down 1,095 on last year.



Across the North, there were 39,705 people claiming unemployment benefits in February this year which is an increase of 485 on January but a fall of 17,950 on February 2021.

Employee indicators remain positive with payrolled employees, payroll earnings and number of employee jobs (as reported by businesses) all above the pre-pandemic level. Employment levels (which includes self-employed) and total hours worked have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and similarly claimant count, unemployment and economic inactivity all remain above.