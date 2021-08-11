FÉILE 2021: Cage fighting delivers real punch to Thursday Féile

TOE TO TOE: Cage Conflict 4 comes to the Falls Park for the first time

THURSDAY at Féile an Phobail will once again be filled with a packed schedule of discussion, debate and entertainment as the festival enters the final stretch.

Lost Presbyterian Meeting Houses of 19th Century Inner City Belfast

From 1668 until the end of the 19th Century Presbyterian Meeting Houses in inner city Belfast played an important role in the life of the City Centre. Today many of these old meeting Houses have disappeared. This online PowerPoint presentation by historian Tom Hartley, tracks their disappearance. This discussion will be broadcast from 1pm on the Féile website.

Pottery for the People

Fancy having a go at Pottery? Well now you can, at our open pottery workshop. 'Pottery for the People' provide pottery workshops all over Belfast and beyond and guarantee a finished pot to be proud of.

Everything is supplied, including the expertise. You just come along and enjoy yourself. All abilities are catered for and classes are geared towards people of all ages. You will be amazed at what you can do with a little help. All pots made can be taken home with you.

This is a free event with limited spaces available. Booking is essential by email.

Youth Talks Back

On a date that celebrates International Youth Day it is fitting that our young people have the opportunity to debate the issues that directly affect them, with those that can affect and influence change.

This online panel discussion will include youth outreach worker and former Lord Mayor of Belfast Danny Baker, the Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College Máire Thompson, Johnny Mc Kenna from the Féile an Phobail Youth Sub Group and Caitríona Ní Mhacáin, Active Communities Network Youth Committee member.

Chaired by political commentator and School Principal Chris Donnelly.

This debate will be broadcast on the Féile website, YouTube and Facebook from 3pm.

CAGE CONFLICT IV



The biggest MMA event Belfast has ever seen!



Falls Park



12th August



HAVE YOU GOT YOUR TICKET YET??

🟡 Gold £60 (Limited availability)

⚪️Silver £45 (Limited availability)

🟠Bronze £30 (Limited availability)



— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 9, 2021

Cage Conflict IV : The Resurrection

Mixed Martial Arts makes its Féile debut as Cage Conflict comes to the Falls Park for the first time. With a packed card, the main event will see Paddy McCorry take on Moldovan fighter, Petru Plesca.

Fr. Des – The Way He Saw It

A Docs Ireland preview screening in association with Féile an Phobail and Springhill Community House for the second Fr. Des Wilson Memorial Event.

A documentary exploring the life of Father Des Wilson, a priest with a socialist outlook, who in following the path of Jesus, felt it necessary to disengage from the Church hierarchy. In war-torn Belfast he embedded himself in a community that needed help, there he lived and worked from 1969 onwards.



The film will be screened from 7pm and tickets are available from the Docs Ireland website, priced from £3.

Ardoyne ’69: Stories Of Struggle And Hope’ Book Launch

This remarkable new book by Brian McKee tells the story of the Ardoyne community riven by violence during 1969, the fateful year that marked the start of the conflict, through the stories of 14 neighbours whose journeys would take them to the infamous Maze Prison, the RUC, the British Army, peacebuilding and even to Áras an Uachtaráin.



This event will take place at Ardoyne GAA from 7pm. Numbers will be limited within the venue in line with Covid restrictions at the time of the event. Booking essential via by email or contact Piaras on 07872896821. The event will be live-streamed via Facebook.

Paddy Raff

Fresh from his hit BBC show, local comedian Paddy Raff brings his good friend Nigel to the Devenish as part of his Paddy and Nigel tour.

Make sure to check out an online LGBT History event as part of @FeileBelfast. @LGBTHistoryNI is hosting an online event with @Here_NI Director Cara McCann on what pride means to her.

For further details and to join the event email Mary Ellen at history@hereni.org



— The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI) August 11, 2021

Pride: LGBT History in Belfast

In conversation with HERE NI Director Cara McCann. Cara will discuss what Pride means to her in terms of being from West Belfast, the struggle for LGBTQ+ equality and what’s next for Lesbian and Bisexual women.

Organised by Here NI. Email for Zoom link.

Annual James Connolly Lecture with Roz Foyer

Roz Foyer is the General Secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Council. Born in Glasgow, she has been active in the trade union movement for over twenty-five years.



In this annual James Connolly Lecture, she addresses the ongoing need for strong representation for workers and their rights. The lecture will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube from 8pm. For the full programme of events, visit the Féile website.