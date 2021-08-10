FÉILE 2021: Dance Night in the Falls Park a truly memorable event

THE young people of Belfast had the night of the lives at the Féile 2021 Dance Night.

The Féile Dance nNight brings young people off the streets, away from the destructive bonfires that took place in previous years and blighted the district. This year's Féile Dance Night was another huge success with some of the world's biggest dance music acts taking to the Falls Park stage for the biggest free dance night of the year.





Up first we heard our local talented DJs and it was safe to say the crowd absolutely loved DJ Sam Baker and Jojo ONeil. A fantastic performance from all the local talent.

The atmosphere was incredible as Darren Styles dropped Bits & Pieces – which is described by many as the West Belfast anthem.



German DJ Paul Van Dyk headlined the festival in the park where he dropped his trance classic For An Angel – and what a moment to remember.

Féile Dance 2021 at Falls Park was an unbelievable night for all. Paul Van Dyk took to Twitter to thank the people of Belfast and the amazing team at Féile. “Thank you, Belfast! Thank you team @FeileBelfast."

Thousands of young people enjoyed the incredible music night in West Belfast organised by the Féile an Phobail team. Kevin Gamble, director or Féile an Phobail promised the “biggest and best summer Féile we have ever had.” He fulfilled his promise as the Féile Dance Night was a truly epic event.

See more photos from the Dance Night in this week's Andersonstown News and North Belfast News.