FÉILE 2022: Irish folklore and storytelling for families

THIS year’s Féile an Phobail has a host of culture on offer from Ireland and all around the globe, but a series of storytelling sessions being held in Ormeau Road and Falls Road Libraries will go all the way back to Ireland’s most ancient tales.

In the spirit of the great Irish storytellers – the Seanchaí – renowned storyteller Eamonn Keenan will be hosting sessions telling tales of ancient Ireland, as well as a few from other cultures which he has picked up on his travels.

Eamonn’s stories will be laden with gods and goddesses, heroes, the sídh, fairies, ghosts, witches, banshees, pucas, silkies, death and love.

He learned the trade of storytelling from his father, who was a renowned Seanchaí in his own right, and a famous Irish singer. Since 1996 Eamonn has been passing on his knowledge, telling stories to people at home in Ireland, England, Finland, Australia and USA.

Stories will include famous tales, such as how Cú Chulainn earned his name, and his many battles with the famous Red Branch warriors of Ulster.

Ahead of the events Eamonn said: “My two sessions will be focused towards children and families, and I’ll be telling stories from the old Irish tradition, as well as a few of my own, and others from other cultures that I’ve picked up along the way. When telling stories to children I like to get them involved in the stories, so I will tell action stories to get them shouting and having fun. My stories will touch on the ancient legends, but will be fun and lighthearted to explain the tradition to younger people.”

Eamonn’s stories promise to share his love of Irish lore and mythology plus a repertoire of stories for adults based on his extensive travels.

Some are humorous, some sad, all have lessons that express a deep regard for our shared humanity and respect for each other.

Saturday 6 August, Ormeau Road Library, 11am, 02890509228.

Wednesday 10 August, Falls Road Library, 10.30am, 02890509212.

Booking essential.