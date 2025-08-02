FÉILE 25: Gaza Monologues to be performed at St Comgall's on Sunday

THE Gaza Monologues will be performed on Sunday at St Comgall's on Divis Street, as part of Féile an Phobail.

The Monologues are an original work by the ASHTAR Theatre Collective based in Ramallah, Palestine and feature authentic and personal stories of people from Gaza which have been translated into 14 languages, and performed around the world since 2010, with new additions being made since 2024.

The performances will feature music, spoken word and a stunning audio visual installation by Tim Baier. A collective of local Belfast performers, artists and community activists will also be joined on stage by several singers and songwriters including Martin Leahy and cellist Gerry Kelly.



Nasser Swirki, the director of the Ireland-based production is full of praise for the support of communities across Cork.



“I was born in Gaza and have witnessed at first hand the way that the

people of West Cork, Cork City and the whole of Ireland have embraced the people of Palestine.

The Gaza Monologues stand as a testament to the suffering, courage and resilience of ordinary people just like us and as a reminder for us all to hear and amplify these voices. At this time it is both a privilege and duty to share these important words. It is an act of hope and it represents the best of our communities, that local performers, musicians, activists and businesses have come together with such generosity to bring this production to audiences across Ireland.”



West Cork for Palestine is a group made up of people local to West Cork who stand in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and the diaspora. They hold regular events, marches and vigils across West Cork to advocate for peace and justice for the people of Palestine.