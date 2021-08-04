Féile Fight Night: ‘Natural’ talent McGivern excited ahead of ‘second debut’

James McGivern’s opening two professional contests took place behind closed doors, so he is excited at the prospect of boxing in front of fans on Friday MTK Global

IT will be like a second debut for James McGivern this Friday night at the Falls Park as the Ormeau Road man prepares to face Ed Harrison in a super-featherweight bout.

The 23-year-old southpaw has boxed and won twice since making the switch to the professional code last year, but both those outings were behind closed doors, so walking out in front of fans in his hometown will feel like starting again.

A crowd of 8000 will file through the gates on Friday as boxing makes a welcome return and having the backing of friends and family will be a special feeling for the former St George’s ABC amateur who will get to showcase his talents to local fight fans who may not have followed his impressive career when boxing in the vest.

“My dad has been on repeat like a record saying that this is like a second debut,” he said.

“I heard Brett McGinty saying that too. He had his first couple of fights behind closed doors and then his last one was in front of a crowd, so he said it was like another debut.

“This will be the biggest crowd I’ve boxed in front of, maybe apart from the Commonwealth Games.

“I was asked in an interview what it will be like to be back at home fighting in front of fans. I have boxed in some amazing places across the world, but I’ve always said I want to get back to Belfast as everything I’ve done has been here, so I will relish fighting in front of my own people.”

‘The Natural’ was initially slated to face Sean Duffy in a showdown of undefeated prospects, but the Keady man was forced to withdraw after suffering a bout of Covid-19.

The fact that the pair were happy to square off at this early stage in their career with the risk of a blemish on the record just a few fights in is testament to their ambition and confidence.

McGivern said he was only too happy to take up such a challenge as he is keen to take on whatever is put in front of him, insisting that if he wants to reach the top then he must pass such examinations.

“Jamie (Conlan, manager) got in contact with me donkeys ago saying about an all-Irish fight at super-featherweight,” he revealed.

“I said I didn’t care who it was. It could be (WBO world champion) Jamel Herring, I’d fight anyone you want. I don’t care who I fight and I have said that because eventually I’m going to have to fight for a world title against the best in the world, so I’m ready to do that.

“I have enough of an amateur background at a high level, so why can’t that transfer over to professional boxing? I know what I’m doing when I get in there, so I’m confident to fight anyone.”

McGivern has been out of the ring since a points win over Jordan Ellison back in December with 2021 proving difficult following the passing of his mother, Nicola, in February. He admits it was a difficult period for the family, but he is now keen to get back into the ring and fight with regularity.

Harrison who shouldn’t pose much of a problem for the South Belfast man who says he is ready to hit the ground running, having spent more time than he would have liked in the gym.

“I think I’ve been in this camp for 15 or 16 weeks because I was actually supposed to fight in June on the card with Gary Cully,” he reports.

“It fell through, but I just continued on with the camp. I’m sick of training now, so I just want to get in and hit someone. From the fist bell, in front of a crowd including my friends and family, I’m going to have to hit the ground running.

“I have always said in (post-fight) interviews that I would fight again the next week. I’ll fight in the Féile and would do again the week after. Hopefully now, with a bit more normality, I want to start motoring now and get as many fights in as possible.”