Full programme of events at Féile na Carraige's October fest

FESTIVAL: The Shan Vans (just back from Electric Picnic, above, will play at the final event of Féile na Carraige 2023

FÉILE na Carraige have launched their 2023 programme featuring a wide variety of events for the Irish language grassroots community festival this month.

The festival will officially launch on Friday 13 October at 1pm with an address from Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy and the festival will focus on its motto, 'Participation, Politics, Community'. The opening event will be held at Glór na Mona's centre Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill, 4 Whiterock Close.

Tá clár Fhéile na Carraige 2023 anois ar fáil 🤩



The 2023 Féile na Carraige programme is now available 🤩



Caithigí súil agus bígí linn!!

Have a look agus bígí linn!!



— Glór na Móna (@GlorNaMona) October 1, 2023

Some of the festival's highlights will be: