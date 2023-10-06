FÉILE na Carraige have launched their 2023 programme featuring a wide variety of events for the Irish language grassroots community festival this month.
The festival will officially launch on Friday 13 October at 1pm with an address from Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy and the festival will focus on its motto, 'Participation, Politics, Community'. The opening event will be held at Glór na Mona's centre Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill, 4 Whiterock Close.
FÓGRA | ANNOUNCEMENT
Tá clár Fhéile na Carraige 2023 anois ar fáil 🤩
The 2023 Féile na Carraige programme is now available 🤩
Caithigí súil agus bígí linn!!
Have a look agus bígí linn!!
Anseo | Click here: https://t.co/0Zl5RYCEVr#Páirteachas #Polaitíocht #Pobal pic.twitter.com/sOyNABdym2
Some of the festival's highlights will be:
-
Dianchúrsa na Féile - Saturday 14 October - 10am-2.30pm (Gael-Ionad Mhic Gaoill)
An intensive one-day intensive crash course for Irish language learners that will cater for all levels: Beginner; Intermediate; Advanced. Lunch will be provided.
-
Abrasive Gaels: A History of the Irish Language in Belfast with Eoghan Ó Néill - Saturday 14 October - 1pm (Cultúrlann)
The broadcaster and author, Eoghan Ó Neill will give a lecture on his book on the history of Raidió Failte 'Abrasive Gaels' followed by a Q&A session.
-
Palestine Solidarity Night - Saturday 14 October - 7pm (Cultúrlann)
A night full of music, culture, food and craic to raise money for the Lajee Centre in Aida Camp, Bethlehem in Palestine. Lajee Director Mohammad Alazzah will speak about their work in Lajee and the current conditions there.
-
Slí na Sí an Fhómhair with Gráinne Holland - Sunday 15 October - 11am (Gáirdin an Phobail)
Step into the world of the fairies or ‘na daoine maithe’ on this magical fairy trail experience where you will meet the Gods and Goddesses of the Tuatha Dé Danann.
-
Black Panther Breakfast - Monday 16 October - 8am (Coláiste Feirste)
A free breakfast for local schoolchildren to show solidarity for the community.
-
‘Awakening M.E: with Siobhán McCallin - Monday 16 October - 7pm (Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill)
Siobhán McCallin will speak about her experiences with ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) as well as her poetry and experiences with depression and how writing poetry has greatly helped her wellbeing.
-
Graveyard Raiders with Seán Fennell - Wednesday 18 October - 11am (Milltown Cemetery)
Join Seán Fennell as he gives one of his renowned tours of Milltown Cemetery in Irish, looking at the graves of patriots and local legends.
-
Dr Pat Bracken in conversation with Éilish Rooney ‘Curious Minds will Find a Way’- Fostering Critical Thinking to build a better world: A New Approach to Health and Well-Being - Wednesday 18 October - 12.30pm (St Comgalls)
Dr Pat Bracken will be speaking on a lifetime's worth of work on establishing better mental health and wellbeing practices.
-
Envisioning a transformative housing agenda in a New Ireland with TD Eoin Ó Broin - Thursday 19 October - 7.30pm - (Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill)
Dublin Mid-West Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin will talk about the Housing Crisis in Ireland and the plans to solve the crisis.
-
80s and 90s Disco - Friday 20 October - 7pm (Cumann na Méirleach) -
A disco featuring hits from the 80s and 90s.
-
Sports Day with Laochra Loch Lao - Saturday 21 October - 12.30pm (Spórtlann na hÉireann)
Laochra Loch La will be hosting a family fun day at the playing fields at Spórtlann na hÉireann.
-
Féile na Carraige Gig - Saturday 21 October - 8pm - (CLG Gort na Móna)
The closing event of this year’s Festival will take place on Saturday night in the Clubroom at Gort na Móna with a great crowd of the newest local singers and songwriters performing including Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh; Bláithín Mhic Cana & Piarás Ó Lorcáin; Torby; and the Shan Vans.