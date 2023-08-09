FÉILE 23: Not a bonfire in sight as 10,000 young people dance the night away

FÉILE an Phobail organisers have praised Tuesday night's successful dance night – which saw another year with no internment bonfires.

Over 10,000 young people packed into the Falls Park for the annual Féile Dance Night. The line-up included W&W, Warface and Subversion and even a special guest appearance from renowned DJ Ben Nicky.

The event once again ensured that there were no unwanted August 8 bonfires in Belfast.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “Last night, over 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for our Féile Dance Night.

Ben Nicky and W&W

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires.

“Last night the big bonfires that have been an unwanted feature in this community again didn’t happen and that is a massive success.

“In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

“Due to the support of the local community, the hard work and commitment of Féile staff and volunteers, community and youth organisations, political representatives, and Belfast City Council, Belfast was bonfire-free last night and all those involved in achieving this deserve praise.

😮‍💨 WEST BELFAST sings along to a remix of Eminems hit tune Stan - the biggest and best ever Féile dance night 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/W5d0ubwLty — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2023

“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on August 8 is significant, as well as the positive images of young people enjoying themselves emanating from the Falls Park, there is also a considerable benefit to the local economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Féile.

“Over the last 35 years, Féile has a proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast, and this increases with each year that passes.

Last night there were no bonfires in Belfast.



The destruction that formerly happened in communities on 8th August didn’t happen yet again.



Instead young people danced the night away in the Falls Park at Féile Dance Night and they were superb!



That is the future! pic.twitter.com/8dKS2ePWMe — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 9, 2023

“I want to specifically praise the young people who attended. They conducted themselves fantastically and they deserved a great night. They are an absolute credit to themselves and to the community.

“Féile will continue to work hard along with others to provide our young people with real positive alternatives and a platform to showcase all that is good about Belfast.”