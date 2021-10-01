Feedback helps organisers build on successful Féile – and it's just one click away

AS the dust settles on what was once again a fantastic Féile an Phobail, the organisation are asking for your feedback on how they can make the event even better next year.



This year’s festival saw over 70,000 people attend the live events, over 75,000 watch the virtual events with an additional whopping 37.9 million people interacting with the Féile across their social media platforms for the duration of the 10 day festival.



Gráinne Reilly, Artistic Programme Co-ordinator and Events Manager at Féile, said that they conduct these surveys after each Féile to hear the feedback of those attending the events.



“We pride ourselves on being the festival of the people and we want to make sure that the events are relevant to the community," she said.



“Hearing that type of feedback after such a big event is always good to help us refocus and help to form our plans for the next year.



“The survey covers a wide variety of stuff from demographics and how you find out information about Féile which helps us target our message and make sure we are putting our energy where it is needed most.



“There is also some community relations questions particularly for the debates and discussions and to gauge if they change perceptions on other communities which is very important for us.



“In particular this year we want to hear if people felt safe attending our events because we want to make sure what we are doing during Covid is being done right and that anyone coming to our live events feels that they are safe.



“We are also asking what people liked about the festival, things they didn’t like about the festival and how they think we could do things better as well as general feedback.”



Gráinne added that they would also like to know where people are coming from and how they travel or where they stay.



“Over 50 per cent of people who travel to the Féile from outside the city stay in the West of the city. We want to make sure that the local areas and businesses are benefitting from the festival in that regard.”



The survey closes on Friday 1 October and can be found here. Those who complete the survey will be entered into a draw to win a Golden Ticket for next year’s main events.

