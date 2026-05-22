FEIRM an Phobail returned last week as part of Féile na gCloigíní Gorma, delivering a vibrant celebration of community, sustainability, and local food growing in the heart of the Upper Springfield.

The event, organised by Gairdín an Phobail, once again highlighted the importance of food idependence, environmental awareness, and community-led action.

Set against the backdrop of the hills above the Upper Springfield, Feirm an Phobail gave local people the opportunity to come together, learn, and reconnect with the land. From stalls of local produce on offer to discussions on sustainable food systems, the event showcased the strength of community collaboration and shared purpose.

Importantly, funds raised throughout the event were donated in support of humanitarian efforts in Palestine and Sudan, reflecting the strong sense of solidarity within the community and the wider values of the festival.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, who attended on the day, praised the initiative and the people behind it.

“Feirm an Phobail is a brilliant example of what happens when communities take ownership of their space and their future. It’s about more than growing food, it’s about growing confidence, skills, and connection," she said.

"The work of Gairdín an Phobail continues to have a real and lasting impact across the area.

"The commitment here to sustainability, education and inclusion is clear to see. Events like this don’t just benefit those who attend on the day, they strengthen the whole community.”

Féile na gCloigíní Gorma, of which the event is part, continues to grow each year, bringing together local organisations, families, and volunteers in a shared programme focused on health, wellbeing environment and culture.

The festival, rooted in the Upper Springfield, has become a key space for community-led activity, with Feirm an Phobail standing out as one of its flagship events.