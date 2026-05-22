TULLYMORE Community Association celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special event at Andersonstown Social Club at the weekend.

The event marked three decades of dedicated service to the Andersonstown community, recognising the staff, volunteers and committee members who have helped shape the organisation over the years.

Rooted in needs-led community development, Tullymore has grown to provide a wide range of services including childcare, youth programmes, older people’s services and health initiatives.

For many across Andersonstown and beyond, Tullymore holds cherished memories — from family occasions in the original centre to summer schemes, community events and vital local services in its current facility.

Addressing the gathering, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey reflected on his personal connection to the organisation and praised the impact it has had on the wider community.

“Tullymore is close to my own heart as there has been a family connection to the centre for many years,” he said.

“From having pints and a family wedding in the old portacabins (Shebeen) to having our daughter attend the after-schools and family members working in what was a new and shiny centre open 25 years ago, the connections and friends that have been made over the years are invaluable and are what makes great communities.

“There are many community groups across this city, and each of them was born out of necessity to ensure local people were not left behind. Thirty years ago, there was little to no investment directed into nationalist and republican areas. In many cases, the opposite was true. Faced with that reality, local communities had no choice but to take matters into their own hands and make their communities better places. And that is exactly what they did.

“Thankfully, we had people like the late, great Tish Holland, a woman of vision, commitment and determination. Tish helped drive Tullymore forward at a time when it would have been far easier to accept the status quo. Instead, she and many others stood firm and sent a clear message to the statutory agencies of the day: we will not accept being treated as second-class citizens and we will challenge you every step of the way and challenge they did."

Mr Maskey said he believes that many within government departments were taken aback by the tenacity and strength of people like Tish.

"Anyone who ever attended a meeting with her, or with the many others deeply involved in Tullymore, knew exactly where they stood. They spoke with clarity, conviction and purpose. They didn’t miss, and they didn’t hold back.

“Tullymore has truly led from the front. As it celebrates 30 years of community development, it deserves recognition and praise for everything it has achieved. When we reflect on where we once where, it is impossible not to recognise the transformation, not just in the physical space, but in the confidence, pride and spirit of the people."

The West Belfast MP said that the centre today "is thriving". "It is alive. It is a hub where people of all ages come together to learn, to grow and to support one another," he added.

“Tullymore is full of positivity. Over the years, it has brought thousands of people on a journey, a journey of progress, resilience and hope. It is a journey that many other communities look upon with admiration.”

Chief Executive of Tullymore Community Association, Michael George, also paid tribute to those who helped build the organisation.

“As a relative newcomer to the Tullymore family, it was an honour to present tokens of appreciation to some of the founders and central figures in the success story of the centre,” he said. “Thirty years of success is built on their vision. Go raibh míle maith agaibh to all of them.”

Tullymore is now preparing for another busy summer of summer schemes and community-based events as it looks ahead to the next 30 years serving the needs of the local community.