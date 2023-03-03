Final call for SPAR Craic 10k early bird entries

IT’S the final call to avail of the early bird price for the SPAR Craic 10k with the £20 offer expiring this Sunday at midnight.

After Sunday, the entry fee will rise to £25 and be open until race day on Friday, March 17, when an anticipated record field will take to the streets of Belfast to kick-start the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

With the countdown now down to weeks rather than months, final preparations are underway and Tipperary Water will help to hydrate the runners on the day.

“We are thrilled once again to be part of the SPAR Craic 10k Race with Tipperary Water," said Jennifer Moore, Territory Account Manager at Tennent’s NI.

"We will be there on the day to rehydrate and celebrate with all the runners at the finish line. Best of luck to all those taking part.”

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.



Registration is open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/SparCraic10k2023 or by calling into the office at Belfast Media Group, 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.