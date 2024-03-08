Final countdown to the SPAR Craic 10k

WE are now just over a week away from the 2024 SPAR Craic 10k as final preparations are being made.

The event is now sold out, but there is a waiting list for any spots that become available in the final few days, so register your interest to be included by emailing a.dickinson@aisling-events.com.

For those already signed up, there will be an ambition to deliver a peak performance and there is the added motivation as Pure Running are providing the prizes for the first, second and third male and female.

The winner of each will receive £100 cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, free entry into next year's SPAR Craic 10k and Pure Running and goody bag.

For those placing second and third, they will take away a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, Pure Running goody bag and a free entry into next year's SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of a £20 gift voucher for Pure Running for Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, over 65.

“We’re delighted to be back supporting the ninth running of the SPAR Craic 10k,” said a Pure Running spokesperson.

“What a great, fun event for the city, with many of our friends and customers getting involved. One or two of our team may also be spotted making their way round the course on the day. Good luck, everyone.”

Registration for this year's SPAR Craic10k is now closed. Over 4600 runners have registered.



Pack Collection begins Wed 13th-Sat 16th March.



We'll run waiting list for anyone who is still hoping to register. To be added to the list email a.dickinson@aisling-events.com pic.twitter.com/Y31qRmyHF2 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 28, 2024

Not all can take home the prizes, but all of those registered will be issued a pre-race pack that includes your chipped bib and goody bag that will be available for collection at Aisling Events offices (2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT, telephone: (028) 90611916) from March 13-16.

A text message with your personal bib number will be sent to you in advance. Please bring this with you to help us ensure a smooth process.

Any uncollected bibs will be brought to Visit Belfast on the morning of the race.

Organisers are asking participants to avoid collecting their packs on the event day itself but understand that some participants may have unavoidable circumstances that require them to collect their packs on the day. If possible, please plan your pack collection on one of the four days provided to minimise any potential delays or inconvenience on race day.

Club, gym and team collections are set for Wednesday, March 13, with the remainder set for Thursday, March 14 between 8am and 8pm, while the time is 8am until 7pm on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th.

On race day, there is a bag drop facility that can be pre-booked when collecting your race pack with a suggested donation of £2.

Marie Curie are providing a ‘bag-drop’ service on the morning of the 10k from 8:15am-8:45am. Runners can leave their belongings in their van, which will be outside City Hall’s front gates on the cobbled area. Marie Curie will transport these to the finish line in Ormeau Park.

Please come prepared with your belongings in a tied bag with your race number clearly marked on the outside. Please take responsibility for your own belongings. They cannot be left at the start line.

While every effort will be made to ensure the security and safekeeping of your belongings, participants are advised that they use the bag drop service at their own risk.

Marie Curie, the organisers, and volunteers will not be held liable for any loss, damage, or theft of items left in the bag drop area. We recommend that participants do not leave valuable or irreplaceable items in their bags.

