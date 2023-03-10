Final countdown underway for the SPAR Craic 10k

THE final countdown to the 2023 SPAR Craic 10k is now on with the online registrations for the event set to close this Sunday (March 12) at midnight.

Anyone wishing to register after then must do so by calling 028 96 277203 with the fee now raised to £25 as the early bird rate is now closed, but a fee of £20 will apply to those who register by calling to the Hannahstown office before Friday.

Already, registrations have surpassed expectations with a record field set to take to the streets of Belfast on St Patrick’s morning to kick-start the celebrations.

With the race now just a matter of days away, those taking part are making their final adjustments and can look forward to the assistance of Avonmore and Dole to help them get around the course on the day.

“Avonmore Protein Milk are delighted to be part of the 2023 Spar Craic 10k,” said Alan Lowry, Customer Manager at Avonmore.

“This is the seventh year that we have been involved and are proud to be associated with such a great event which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Naomi Cassidy from Dole added: “As a company whose origins stretch back to 1850’s Armagh, Dole are particularly proud to be event partners for the SPAR Craic 10k road race.

“Fresh fruit and exercise are inextricably linked and where better to bring the two together than on the streets of Belfast on St Patrick’s Day.”

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

Online registration will close on Sunday, March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.

Registration is open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/SparCraic10k2023 or by calling into the office at Belfast Media Group, 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.