Final four named for the Aisling Sports Award

WITH the nominations closed for the 2023 Aisling Sports Award, sponsored by Sean Graham Bookmakers, the final four can now be revealed ahead of the gala event at the Europa Hotel on November 24.

The past year has seen Belfast’s sporting stars excel across the board, making the decision to whittle the list down to four extremely difficult.

However, after much debate, the shortlist has been chosen and it will provide the judges further headaches to select the winner ahead of the big night.



Ardoyne Kickham’s GAC

It has been a big year for the North Belfast club and in particular, its senior hurling team.

The camán code was only revived in Ardoyne a few years ago, but already they have shown signs of progress as they went through their Division Four league campaign with 14 wins from as many games to claim a first piece of silverware.

They weren’t done there as after tasting disappointment in the 2022 Junior B final, they went one better this year with a victory over Loch Mór Dál gCais in the decider.

It wasn’t just the men who enjoyed a big year for Ardoyne, as the club’s U14 ladies became the first to win an ‘A’ title when taking the league honours.

Crumlin Star FC

342809610_6005784339534106_3293117691212137300_n.jpg

The incredible run of success for the Ardoyne outfit continued in 2023 as they claimed the Intermediate Cup for the second time in four years.

Paul Trainor’s men came through in a thriller against St Oliver Plunkett at Windsor Park when they went two up but were forced to search for a winner after their cross-city rivals battled back to get on terms withy Stephen Smyth the hero.

That wasn’t the only silverware they claimed last season, as over the festive period, they were 1-0 winners over Drumaness to claim the Border Cup, making it yet another trophy-laden campaign for Star who have picked up where they left of this season.



Padraig McCrory

The West Belfast boxer remains undefeated in his professional career after another successful 12 months.

It all began a year ago in Germany with a career-best performance to claim the IBO light-heavyweight title against Leon Bunn - one of Irish boxing’s next on away soil for some time.

‘The Hammer’ returned to his native city to close out the year with a win over Dmytro Fedas and opened 2023 with another solid victory over Diego Ramirez.

Yet it was in summer when McCrory ticked another box in his career, topping the bill at the Falls Park for the Féile Fight Night - a measure of the popularity of the St James’ man - and produced a performance befitting as he came through against Steed Woodall to improve to 18-0.



St Paul’s GAC minors

St Paul’s GAA and minor football go hand in hand due to the success of the club’s prestigious tournament that concludes on New Year’s Day, but this year will be extra special as they will be Antrim’s representatives for the first time in 30 years.

That is all down to the performances of Damien Duffy’s side that annexed their first Antrim minor crown since 1993.

They were forced to do it the hard way with an away win at a fancied St Brigid’s side in the opening round, before travelling to get the better of Naomh Éanna and Glenravel before the final against Aghagallon where they hit five goals to take the title.



The above list will give our judges plenty to debate when they decide which of the four will collect the award on November 24.

This, the 27th edition of the Aisling Awards, will once again epitomise the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

“We at Sean Graham Bookmakers are delighted to be back as sponsor for the Aisling Sports Award,” said Brian Graham from Sean Graham Bookmakers.

“It’s always a pleasure to be involved in recognising local talent.

“No matter who wins, all of those nominated, whether individuals or teams, can be immensely proud of themselves.

“Right across the board, we have had boxers, GAA clubs, soccer teams and many more who all epitomise the spirit of the city and this is an opportunity for them to get their just reward.”

