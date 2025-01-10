Find your place in 2025 with Radius Housing with new career opportunities

AT Radius, we put our tenants, residents and customers at the centre of all we do.

Radius currently employ over 800 staff across Northern Ireland, within the Communities, Development, Care & Support, Assets, Corporate Services or Finance & ICT teams.

We offer a wide range of opportunities throughout the organisation, and promote a positive work culture, including flexible working to help staff manage their work life balance effectively.

Radius staff benefit from 24/7 GP access, a health cash plan which can provide help with medical costs (including cover for family members) and employee health checks. Staff can also avail of Cycle to Work and EV Car schemes.

We are hiring for a number of roles at the newly refurbished Glenalina Lodge, Belfast, including: Care and Support Assistants (Days & Nights). Full and part-time hours available (up to 36 per week) from £11.82 per hour.

Our Care and Support Assistants play a vital role in delivering care and support services which promote the welfare and wellbeing of residents/tenants and safeguard them from harm, plus promoting resident participation in the day to day life of the scheme.

For more information career opportunities with Radius Housing, please visit: https://radiushousing.org/careers

Everyone has a place.