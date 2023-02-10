Finish line at the 2023 SPAR Craic 10k has just got Better

Jonathan Michael and Alan Wilson from Better at the Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone in Ormeau Park

PREPARATIONS for this year’s SPAR Craic 10k on St Patrick’s Day are stepping up a notch as organisers prepare for the biggest and best yet.

Those taking part are also stepping up a gear as they target their own personal best in what is now a key element of the March 17 celebrations.

Runners and walkers setting off from Belfast City Hall will negotiate the route all the way to the finish line at Ormeau Park and upon arrival, they can refuel with complimentary milk from Avonmore, Tipperary Water and bananas from Dole PLC, plus last lap coffee at the finish line.

Many of those taking part will use the SPAR Craic 10k as the start of their celebrations for the National Saint’s day and they can head off to the festivities ready and refreshed as showering facilities will be available at the Ozone Complex, adjacent to the finish line.

Better, which is in its third year partnering the SPAR Craic 10k, are only too happy to help runners freshen up after their run at the Ozone and Business Development Manager for Better, Jonathan Michael, is delighted to be involved once again.

“We’re excited to be supporting this event as it continues to become a firm favourite for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city,” he said.

“Whatever your pace is, we’d encourage as many people to take part and get active.

“Having the finish line at Ormeau Park beside our Indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone facility will create a fantastic atmosphere for runners and family and friends.

“Good luck to all those taking part and we’ll see you at Ozone!”

Get your running shoes on for the SPAR Craic 10k 2023👟



Who is excited to receive their medal at the finish line❓🤩#SPARcraic10k pic.twitter.com/Va1wWdkwe1 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 6, 2023

Thousands of runners are expected to set off from Belfast City Hall, following the 10k route that finishes in Ormeau Park, part of the wider Belfast City Council efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration of the national saints’ day.

An inclusive, fun event which attracts all levels of runners from across the island and beyond, SPAR Craic 10k is Belfast’s premier urban run. As we take to the road again, we issue the warm, Irish welcome of ‘céad míle fáilte — come along for the Craic’.

The Early Bird rate of £20 is open until March 5 (£17 in person at the Belfast Media Group offices on Hannahstown Hill) with the fee rising to £25 until race day (Friday, March 17).

Online registration will close on March 12 at midnight after that late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

The entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Once again, our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by an adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by a parent or guardian.



Registration is open at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/SparCraic10k2023 or by calling into the office at Belfast Media Group, 2 Hannahstown Hill, BT170LT.