Firework thrown into Stewartstown Road shop starts blaze

A FIRE was started in a shop on the Stewartstown Road on Monday night after a firework was thrown into the premises.

Police and a fire crew attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control.

Sergeant Hakin said: “At this time, it has been reported that a teenage boy threw a lit firework into the premises which ignited under the till, causing damage to stock and electrical equipment.

“Thankfully, none of the staff who were present reported any serious injuries, however, they have been left badly shaken.

“A short time later, a report was received that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus in the Stewartstown Road area. Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the extent of any damage caused or injuries sustained as a result of this reckless act.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1749 of 18/9/23.”

Last week we reported that people living in the lower Falls were concerned after young people let off fireworks near families and others in the park on the Falls Road.

Reminding people about the dangers of fireworks, Sergeant Hakin continued: “This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“The law is also very clear regarding the use of fireworks – it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use them if you do not hold a valid licence to do so. If you are found breaking the law, you could be fined up to £5,000."