Young people firing fireworks at each other in Dunville Park

POLICE in West Belfast say they will increase patrols after anti-social behaviour in Dunville Park at the weekend.

On Sunday, police received a number of reports from concerned locals reporting that young people were letting off fireworks near families and others in the park on the Falls Road.

Inspector Moutray of West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Officers attended and spoke to a number of young people, in the presence of their parents, on their behaviour.

"I will add that anyone involved in this type of reckless activity needs to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area. People, particularly younger people, really need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

"People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe where they live. Those who choose to engage in anti-social and disorderly behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.

"We ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

"I want to reassure the community that police will continue to carry out additional patrols across West Belfast, and I ask anyone who witnesses anti-social or criminal behaviour to contact police on 101 so that we can respond."

Falls Residents' Association appealed to parents to check in with their kids and know where they are.

"There were a number of issues over the weekend around Dunville Park involving young people shooting fireworks at each other," a spokesperson said. "We cannot stress enough the dangers involved in this type of behaviour and appeal to them to stop.

"This could result in them seriously injuring themselves or an innocent bystander.

"We are appealing to parents in the Falls, Clonard, Springfield and Beechmount areas to check in with your kids and know where they are."