WATCH: First vertical drop-slide in Ireland set to open in West Belfast

AN exhilarating experience awaits at Andersonstown Leisure Centre as the first vertical drop-slide in Ireland beckons bathers brave enough to take part.

Three new high-speed water slides, the Abyss, Torrent and Vortex, which can be seen on the exterior of the redeveloped centre will be open from Friday October 23.

The Abyss is a drop slide where riders enter a capsule and prepare to be plunged into an ‘abyss’, with the floor disappearing below their feet. The Vortex will take thrill seekers on a body slide racing riders to the bottom down twists and turns at high speeds.



Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker, Chair of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, said: “The opening of the new water slides at Andersonstown represents another milestone in Council’s £105 million Leisure Transformation Programme, which is changing the face of leisure in the city.

"The new centre is world class and our investment proves our commitment to getting more people more active more often. There has been huge excitement since the slides first appeared during the centre’s construction, so I am delighted that this moment has come when people can finally get to enjoy them.

"I have no doubt that this attraction will be hugely popular and will bring people from across Belfast and further afield to the area on a regular basis, so this is a brilliant new asset for the city.”



Gareth Kirk, GLL’s Regional Director for Belfast added: “The water slides at Andersonstown are a family attraction on a scale that hasn’t been seen before in the city. We look forward to welcoming visitors for an exhilarating experience.

"While these are challenging times, we are confident that the Covid safe measures we have in place will mean that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable visit.”