Five men sentenced for North Belfast armed robbery

FIVE men have been jailed for a number of offences linked to plans to commit an armed robbery in North Belfast in 2022.

Kevin Cassidy (49) from Belfast, Michael Ferguson (40) from Glenavy, Conal Hall (36) from Belfast, Patrick McMahon (47) from Belfast, and 36-year-old Warren Shaw also from Belfast appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, 3rd July.

Cassidy was convicted for carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, namely robbery. He was handed a 48-month custodial sentence and will spend three years on licence.

Ferguson, who was convicted for the same offence, was ordered to spend 44 months in custody, and 22 months on licence.

Meanwhile, McMahon was sentenced to 12 months in custody and 12 months on licence for the offence of encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.

Hall was handed a 20-month prison sentence and ordered to spend 20 months on licence for the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting robbery.

Shaw, who was convicted for the same offence and also encouraging or assisting an offence believing it would be committed, was handed a two-year custodial sentence and was ordered to spend two years on licence.

Detective Sergeant Martin said: “On 16th November 2022 police stopped a van in the Rosapenna Street area of Belfast.

“Inside were Michael Ferguson, Kevin Cassidy and Patrick McMahon. The three men were dressed in dark clothing with gloves and face coverings.

“A loaded handgun was recovered from the centre console of the vehicle, and all three men were arrested.

“Subsequent investigations linked the trio to the two other defendants, Conal Hall and Warren Shaw. Mobile evidence also revealed significant communications between the men.

“Messages we uncovered detailed plans to rob specific individuals. Thankfully, police intervention and investigation disrupted the planned robberies before execution.

“Due to the strength of evidenced gathered led to the charging and conviction of all five suspects.

“Thanks to our officers, this robbery was stopped in its tracks, and those responsible have been brought to justice, and serious crime was prevented from happening.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities and hold such offenders to account for their actions.”