Flynn & McGettrick solicitors have you covered

ESTABLISHED in 1979, Flynn & McGettrick solicitors are led by Brendan Blaney and Anne Caldwell, together with solicitors Raymond Hughes, Alex Wong, Niall Colton, Patrick Morgan, Máiríosa McGourty and Jordan Agnew.

Set firmly in the heart of the community, the firm has two offices based at Clarence Street Belfast and Falls Road.

As well as being highly regarded for contribution to the legal community, Flynn & McGettrick also proudly sponsor West Belfast GAA club Michael Davitts GAC and Immaculata FC.

Their expert legal work was also recognised last year in our very own Best of the West Awards when they scooped 'The Best Solicitor Award'.

SPONSOR: Gavin Shaw and young members of Davitt's GAC with solicitors from Flynn & McGettrick

Director Brendan Blaney said: "The ethos of the firm is to provide professional and friendly advice to a variety of clients over a broad spectrum of legal issues.

"We appreciate many people will have to engage with the legal process in often quite difficult and challenging circumstances.

"We pride ourselves in the personalised service we provide to each client throughout their engagement with us.

WINNERS: Best of the West Awards 2022 Best Solicitors Flynn & McGettrick presented by Una McKeown (Belfast International Airport)

"We are very proud of our work in the community and would like to thank everyone who voted for us in West Belfast and beyond in last year's Best of the West Awards."

Flynn & McGettrick provide advice and court representation in relation to: Personal Injury and Road Traffic Claims, Criminal Law including 24 hour Advice in Police Station Family Law and Conveyancing.