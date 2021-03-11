LOCAL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: Gibson’s Gourmet Café & Takeaway

Gibson’s have it all!



Located at 80 Stewartstown Road facing the entrance to Lenadoon Avenue, Gibson's Gourmet Café & Takeaway was established in 2019 and has proved a massive hit with coffee-lovers, even during the lockdown.



Gibson’s is a family-run business. Everything at Gibson’s is cooked fresh daily and all meats are supplied from their very own award-winning butchers next door. Gibson's Butchery & Delicatessen has been in business for over 25 years. This is what makes Gibson’s Gourmet Café & Takeaway so great!



The premises are modern, sparkling clean and the staff are very welcoming. You are guaranteed to have a wonderful experience at Gibson’s.



In line with government guidelines for Covid19, Gibson's are opened at present for collection, delivery, and walk-ins only. Says Pearse Gibson: “Gibson’s look forward to welcoming customers back for sit in whenever it is safe to do so.”



Gibson’s have the ideal restaurant menu with something for everyone. If you enjoy healthy, natural, and fresh food then Gibson’s is the perfect g- to restaurant. The hardest decision you will make at Gibson's is whether you are going to order a mouthwatering gourmet burger or one of their delicious stone baked pizzas.



The Double Up has proven to be one of the most popular burgers at Gibson’s, two X ¼ Beef burger with bacon, cheese, fried onions, tomatoes, lettuce & relish.

This whopper of a burger is only £5.80 and tastes as good as it looks!



The Monday special is a big favourite: BBQ Spareribs, buy one get one free plus A 12inch Pizza with 2 toppings for only £10. Gibson's BBQ spareribs are always perfectly cooked and smothered in BBQ sauce.

The delightful pizzas at Gibson’s are handmade and stoned baked with LOVE.

Pearse explains: “The dough is made fresh in-store daily and only the freshest ingredients are used.”

Not forgetting the amazing Treats Box Gibson's have which is perfect for your weekend cheat meal!

Gibson's truly have it all! Delicious, fresh food with unbeatable prices. What more could you ask for? You will not be disappointed.