Bon appetit! Foodstock deliver 350 Christmas dinners with a little help from their friends

FOODSTOCK have thanked the community for their donations which allowed them to assist hundreds of families across West Belfast with food, toys, heating and Christmas dinners over the festive period.



“We regularly assist over 350 families each week and demand for our services definitively increased over the Christmas period due in part to the removal of the £20 Universal Credit uplift,” said Foodstock founder Paul Doherty.



“In addition to our work as a foodbank, we also ran a toy appeal and fuel bank through vouchers and the money for that all came from community donations.



“We had fantastic support from local businesses, shops, sporting clubs, youth centres and local people who really stepped up for others over the Christmas period. Sainsbury's have been incredible with ongoing support, as too has Makro who provided a number of Christmas dinners for people in the community.



“We also saw sone fantastic fundraisers from Anthony Byrne Fitness, Belfast Bulls, Holy Trinity Guides and a fantastic effort from all involved in the Falls Parkrun which has helped many people and families.



“Local schools also played a big part in supporting people this Christmas including St Peter's Nursery, St Teresa's Nursery, La Salle, Our Lady Queen of Peace and St Teresa's Primary whose student council ran a food appeal which received a massive response from pupils, parents and staff.”



Paul said that his team saw more great examples of the community spirit within West Belfast when they put a post on social media to let people know that they had 350 Christmas dinners that they would be delivering and if people knew of anyone who would benefit from them to get in touch with them.

A massive thank-you to Holy Trinity Girl Guides for donating an incredible £250 to help people and families in West Belfast.



“We had a number of messages from people looking out for their older neighbours or people who live alone and when our volunteers delivered the meals, the recipients were overwhelmed with the generosity,” he continued.



“One man told our volunteers that he didn’t know anyone in his street and was surprised when one of his neighbours had got in touch with us to let us know that he was living alone.



“People are also donating their time away from their families over the Christmas period and the number of volunteers and people turning up at our door and asking what can they do to help has been incredible.



“This was vital in getting 350 Christmas dinners out to people living alone, elderly or vulnerable. We truly are a great community when it comes to looking out for neighbours and each other.



“January will be another difficult month for many and already we are working to ensure that we can continue to provide as much support as possible to people who need a helping hand.



“Foodstock doesn't receive government or council funds to support the 450 plus households in West Belfast each week. This is only possible because a community is stepping up in place of adequate support being provided. Every item of food, clothing, toys, or funding for fuel and electricity had been donated by the people of West Belfast for the people in this community who need support.”