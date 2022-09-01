As our schools return up to 100 children a day are helped with uniforms

FOODSTOCK'S Paul Doherty has called for school Board of Governor's to reflect on what constitutes a uniform as the West Belfast school uniform hub helps 100 children a day with uniforms in the week schools return.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Mr Doherty said that what he is seeing is hundreds of parents coming to him for help due to the cost of living hitting their ability to purchase school uniforms. Parents are bracing themselves for a tough winter with rising food and energy costs.

"As a community initiative, we are seeing a real showing of solidarity where people are stepping up for each other and responding to these rising costs," he said.

"We are a space here in Andersonstown were people can share uniforms and alleviate the pressure that parents are currently facing.

"The biggest issue at the moment is that we are not seeing any action. We have seen a community response, we have seen price caps in other countries and we know that there are many families coming in just below that criteria in terms of receiving support."

Paul told us that he has also witnessed a number of families experiencing issues with the process for applying for the uniform grants which they are entitled to.

"All of this week we have had parents coming to us who haven't been able to avail of the grant, there have been glitches in the system and they are being asked to send back information which isn't readily available.

"That is leaving parents in real difficult circumstances and we are seeing parents coming in who are in distress and their mental health is suffering as a result.

"It has become a time which people dread and year in, year out, we are seeing inaction. At Foodstock we are seeing the impact of that inaction and people are really struggling."

When it comes to support from local schools, Paul said that there have been a number which have gotten behind the initiative.

"I have been calling on schools to get onboard all summer, especially Boards of Governors," he continued.

"They need to have a look and reflect on what is going on outside those school gates and within our communities. Many schools have come onboard and have been supportive of what we are doing.

"In doing so, they have helped and supported many families within West Belfast but they need to look at and implement something to ensure that parents aren't going through this year in, year out.

"They need to look at what constitutes a uniform and strip it back. We cannot go into another year where parents are being impacted by this," he said.