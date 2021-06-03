New programme will ensure proper youth provision in the growing Irish language community

A REGIONAL support body for the Irish Medium youth sector is set to deliver overarching new training and research programmes in the sector after obtaining some much-needed funding.

The Department for Education has provided funding for four staff posts at Fóram na nÓg, which represents up to 30 youth organisations in the ever-growing Irish Medium sector. It will now be staffed by a Youth Services Manager, Regional Projects Officer, Training Officer, and a Research Coordinator.

Having previously functioned on shoestring budget, Fóram na nÓg will now be more effective in ensuring adequate youth provision for the North's expanding Irish language community.

The organisation is set to deliver a range of professional training, including OCN qualifications, for young people, volunteers and staff working in the sector.

Building on the work of Ulster University, Fóram na nÓg will also conduct a comprehensive new study into the relative strengths and weaknesses of the sector in a bid to ensure necessary government support.

The forum will also develop and design new training and resources for the sector, and work with participating groups to identify potential gaps in provision.

An bhfuil tusa ag reáchtáil seirbhísí óige ghaeilge i do cheantar? 🗺



Féach 👀 físeán úrnua Fóram na nÓg 🔥👇



Obair Óige Ghaeilge: Todhchaí Gheal 🎥 (Físeán iomlán le fháil @ https://t.co/hKB0SH2kqV)#Carlaí #Fionnghuala #Conchuir#óige #obairóigeghaeilge #óigefaoibhláth pic.twitter.com/waPfr4ht40 — Fóram na nÓg (@foramnanog) May 28, 2021

Fóram na nÓg Youth Services Manager, Orliath Nic Leannáin, said: "2021 is the most significant year as regards expanding youth services throughout the six counties.

"Fóram na nÓg are here to advocate for your human rights, language rights, and your right to the youth services to which you are entitled.

"We are here to represent Irish Medium youth groups and organisations to ensure their voices are heard by decision makers."

Fóram na nÓg Regional Projects Officer, Conchuir Mac Siacais, said the organisation will look to relay the opinions of all major stakeholders in the sector.

"There is no other organisation doing this for Irish language groups throughout the North," he said.

"We're hopefully going to be that voice that can bring together the various groups, and then to help them have their own voice in terms of lobbying for themselves."

He continued: "Over the summer we're going to be doing an audit where we'll speak to upwards of 30 groups to find out what they have in relation to the footfall into the club, the number of staff, and their capacity to roll out programmes, the amount of nights a week they're working, and to then find out how we can can support them with resources.

"I'll be developing those resources, finding out what the gaps are, and then trying to plug those gaps.

He added: "There's a whole vision here of walking alongside these groups rather than cascading in like the experts, so we're hoping through the research we'll develop a flavour and put our finger on the pulse of what the people are saying about what Irish language youth work is".