Man dies after fire at Lenadoon flats

TRAGIC: Police at the scene on Tuesday afternoon at the flats in Carrigart Avenue

A MAN in his 30s has died following a fire at a block of flats in Lenadoon on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to reports of a flat fire in Carrigart Avenue at 12.27pm. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.

One appliance from Springfield Fire Station and two appliances from Cadogan Fire Station attended the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

A male occupant, aged in his 30s, was rescued from the property but tragically later passed away in hospital.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a flat fire on Carrigart Avenue."