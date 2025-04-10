Funeral of Lenadoon fire victim Stephen Carlile to take place on Monday

THE funeral will take place on Monday of the man who died in a fire at a flat in Lenadoon on Monday.

Stephen Carlile (33) died in hospital surrounded by his family following the blaze on Monday afternoon at his flat at Carrigart Avenue, which was reported shortly after 12.27pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire. Mr Carlile was rescued from the property but tragically later passed away in hospital.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.

In his funeral notice, Stephen is described as the beloved son of Linda and the late Martin (Hatchat), loving grandson to Deirdre and Albert, loving brother to Ryan and devoted nephew to his aunt Emma and the late Melanie, loving cousin to Bronagh, Ruairi, Seadhna, Rhys and Cohen and a loving stepson to Doyler.

Police at the scene of the blaze on Monday

Stephen will be reposing in his late family home, 4 Broom Close from Saturday. A prayer service will take place at 4 Broom Close on Monday at 10:45am.

Stephen’s remains will then leave his family home at 11:15am to arrive at Blaris Cemetery for burial.