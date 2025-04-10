Man remains in serious condition after Andersonstown Road crash

A MAN remains in serious condition after a crash in West Belfast on Wednesday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision on the Andersonstown Road, near the junction with Dunmisk Park.

The incident happened around 9am after a collision involving a black BMW X5 travelling city-wards and a black taxi travelling country-wards near Casement Park. The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital following the collision and remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the black taxi and a passenger sustained minor injuries.

The Andersonstown Road was closed in both directions for a period yesterday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 259 09/04/25 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."