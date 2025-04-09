Andersonstown Road re-opened after 'serious' crash

CRASH: The scene on the Andersonstown Road

THE Andersonstown Road has re-opened following a road traffic collision on Wednesday morning.

It happened near the junction with Dunmisk Park. The PSNI had urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.

Paul Maskey MP said: "Please avoid area and let the emergency services deal with this, please as there's a gas leak that's being repaired."

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty: "Serious road accident on the Andersonstown Road at the bottom of Dunmisk.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone involved in this terrible incident."

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carrol added: "I hope those impacted are safe and well."