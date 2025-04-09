Bernie Adams left a 'lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to know her'

BERNIE Adams will be remembered for having a "heart of gold", who left a "lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to know her."

Bernadette, late of Upper Dunmurry Lane, passed peacefully at home on Friday following a long illness, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral took place on Tuesday at St Peter’s Cathedral followed by burial in Our Lady’s Cemetery, Hannahstown.

Bernie Adams' coffin is carried by her husband Dougie yesterday

Bernie is the wife of West Belfast businessman and community activist Dougie Adams, and mother to Jane, Laura, Claire and Theresa.

Posting a tribute on social media, daughter Theresa said: "My beautiful mother, my best friend, my hero.

"My mummy put up an amazing fight, she had been unwell for some time but the last few weeks have taken us by surprise. She passed away at home with my wonderful daddy, her flower and us by her side.

"She was peaceful and delighted to be at home and spend time with her wider family laughing and joking. She was a confidante and an ally to many, providing support, guidance and encouragement.

"She taught me the meaning of compassion, empathy and how to embrace imperfections, that everyone needs a hand sometimes.

"Mummy you are leaving a legacy, I am privileged to call you my mummy. I hope I can follow your footsteps as a mother, powerful woman and leader that you are. You have led the future generations of our family thank you.

"I love you and I hope I can do you proud over these next few weeks."

Pizza Crew on the Andersonstown Road wrote in a tribute: "We’re heartbroken to share that our dear friends and Pizza Crew family members, Jane and Laura Adams, have sadly lost their beloved mum, Bernadette Adams.

"Bernie was a true lady – a loving wife, devoted mummy, and much-adored granny. She had a heart of gold and left a lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to know her. Her loss is deeply felt by the entire Adams family and all who knew her.

"Jane and Laura, please know we’re all thinking of you and your family at this incredibly tough time. We’re sending you love, strength, and all our support in the days ahead. The whole Crew sends their deepest sympathy to you both, to your daddy Dougie, and to your sisters Claire and Theresa.

"May Bernie rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing."

In her funeral notice, Bernie is described as the dearly beloved wife of Dougie, daughter of the late Ginny and Tommy Hanna, cherished mother of Jane, Laura, Claire and Theresa, mother-in-law to Niki, Joe, Stephen and Dennis and adored granny of Stephanie, Joseph, Jack, Cassie, Ezra, Darcy, Theo and Marcus.