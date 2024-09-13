Former Christian Brother convicted of historical child sex abuse

A FORMER Christian Brother teacher and school principal has been convicted of historical sex abuse against young schoolboys.

Paul Dunleavy (88), of Glen Road in West Belfast was found guilty of 36 charges of historical sexual abuse.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on dates between 1964 and 1991 when he worked at four schools in Belfast, Newry and Armagh. In West Belfast Dunleavy taught at St Aiden’s Christian Brothers Primary School between 1973-77, later becoming headmaster between 1980 and 1985. He was also headmaster at Gortnamona Secondary School between 1985-87.

During the course of the trial at Belfast Crown Court the jury was directed by Judge Patrick Lynch KC to find him not guilty on one count of indecent assault.

Following about five hours of deliberations over two days, the jury of six men and six women returned unanimous verdicts on the 31 counts of indecent assault, one of attempted buggery and two counts of gross indecency.

The judge then said that he would accept a majority verdict on the remaining two counts.

The jury found Dunleavy guilty of the two remaining charges by an 11-1 majority.

The jury had already been told that Dunleavy had been convicted on two separate occasions of a series of sexual offences against children in his care at a number of schools where he taught.

Dunleavy showed no emotion as the verdicts were read out as victims cried in the public gallery and were comforted by family members.

The defendant was remanded back in custody to be sentenced next month following the completion of a medical report.