Former La Salle teacher Brother Daniel passes away in Ethiopia

A FORMER teacher at De La Salle College in Andersonstown has died suddenly in Ethiopia.

Brother Daniel Carlin passed away on Thursday at the De La Salle community in Addis Ababa where he was the principal of a local school. Bro Daniel had previously been a teacher at the school before returning in recent years to take up the role as principal.

His body was taken to hospital yesterday for a postmortem.

The De La Salle Brothers in Belfast are currently waiting news regarding funeral arrangements.

Originally from County Longford, Bro Daniel arrived at La Salle in 1980 where he taught English. He remained at the school into the 1990s. Popular among the pupils he revealed in the school magazine that his favourite bands at the time were the Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy and The Jam, while his dislikes included marking exercise books.

Tributes have been pouring in for Bro Daniel on social media.

I'm just hearing that a teacher of mine from La Salle Boys' in Belfast has passed away. Brother Daniel was a very good teacher and a very nice man, so if you have a minute today please offer up a prayer for the repose of his soul 🙏🏻 thank you pic.twitter.com/JUYMBB8dTp — Kieran Maxwell 🙏🏻🇮🇪 (@KieranMaxwell) September 1, 2023

Eamonn Matthews said: "My form teacher from 80-85. He always had time for a chat. He was a good fella."

Martin Murphy said: "Terrible news. Brother Daniel played such a significant role in my life as a teenager. Form teacher for seven years and gave the highest level of pastoral care. I loved La Salle and he was such a big part of it. RIP."

In another post Kev Devlin wrote: "RIP Brother Daniel. He was vice-principal when I was in school and stopped me getting expelled and put me on the right track."

James McCusker posted: "Brilliant and five years my form teacher. Always had time to listen and understand no matter what I was up to. RIP Brother D. Hope you get a great form class in heaven."