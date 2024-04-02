Four youths arrested for sectarian attack at Girdwood

ATTACKED: The victim was taken to hospital after a sectarian attack by four youths near the

FOUR youths were arrested following a sectarian attack on another teenager on Friday 29 March.

The youths have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The PSNI reported the victim was attacked around 5.50pm by a number of people. He received a number of injuries to his arm, nose and head after being kicked and punched repeatedly. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Adams of the PSNI said: “We received a report that a teenage male had been assaulted at around 5.50pm yesterday, Friday 29th March, by a number of people.

“The victim was punched and kicked, and sustained a number of injuries to his arm, his nose and his head. He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

“Four males, aged 13, 14, 15, and 16 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and affray. They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime, and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 68 of 30/03/24.”