21 QUESTIONS: Fr Gary Donegan

HOT SEAT: This week we catch up with Passionist priest Fr Gary Donegan

FATHER Gary Donegan is a Passionist priest who served 16 years at Holy Cross Church in Ardoyne in North Belfast. The Fermanagh native is now based at Tobar Mhuire retreat in Crossgar, Co Down but travels to Belfast regularly for his role as Rector of Holy Cross Parish.

1) What’s your favourite childhood memory?

Getting a new home following the loss of our first home following a house fire aged seven.

2) If you could change one thing about your life, what would it be?

To have won The New York Gold Cup The Fermanagh Senior Championship with Newtownbutler First Fearmanaghs.

3) What is your favourite meal?

Steak.

4) What is your favourite drink?

Lucozade (Not allowed now because of diabetes).

5) What is your perfect accompaniment with a cup of tea/coffee?

Dunkin Donuts Boston Crème (Not allowed because of diabetes, just in case my doctor reads this!)

6) Where is your ideal holiday destination?

Italy.

7) Where is the best place you have travelled to?

Sicily.

8) How do you like to relax?

GAA, boxing, Association Football, films and reading.

9) What do you love about Belfast?

The people and the humour.

10) What do you hate about Belfast?

The driving.

11) If you were stranded on an island with only one possession, what would it be?

A jet ski with a full tank twinned with a full jerry can.

12) Do you prefer a book or a Netflix series?

Book.

13) If you could recommend one book to someone, what would it be?

An Evil Cradling by Brian Keenan.

14) Who is your favourite musician?

Bruce Springsteen (The Boss).

15) What is your favourite piece of music?

Honour Him Zans Zimmer from The Gladiator.

16) If you could have dinner with three people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali and Papa Francis.

17) What is your ideal pet?

Family Dog (Barney) due to nature of my life I’ve never personally had my own pet. I have a genuine phobia re cats much to the amusement of those who know me.

18) Who is your biggest inspiration?

My brother Mark who was diagnosed with MS in 1994. Despite being in a wheelchair most of his life he has a contentment in life most would envy.

19) What piece of technology could you not live without?

No way technical or even interested in technology but my mobile is an important tool. Somehow ironically The Exorcist is my ring tone!

20) What is your hidden talent?

I can sound a Vuvuzela and did so in Cape Town stadium.

21) Name one thing that people don’t know about you.

I was the School Senior Javelin Champion in 1982.