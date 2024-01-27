Humour and sadness feature side by side in Fra's new memoir

BELFAST: Fra McCartney with his new book ' ‘Made in Belfast: A Personal Journey in Life and the People I Met Along the Way'

A NEW book detailing a West Belfast man’s fascinating early life and formative years has just been released by Shanway Press.

Well-known author and director Fra McCartney is celebrating the release of his second book, after the success of his first book in a planned trilogy ‘Once Upon A Time in Belfast It Was Silver’s City’ . That work followed the adventures of legendary Belfast hardman Silver McKee. Last year also saw Fra make his film directing debut with the film ‘Fishing Poles’, set in Ardglass in the 1960s.

Fishing Poles is a new NI short film by Fra McCartney based in the 1960s and set in Ardglass https://t.co/loRx4hs12I #lambfilms #shortfilm #belfast — Lamb Films (@LambFilms) March 14, 2023

Fra’s new book, ‘Made in Belfast: A Personal Journey in Life and the People I Met Along the Way’, is a much more personal tale and focuses on Fra’s memories of growing up on the Falls, joining the Merchant Navy and the early years of the Troubles.

The Falls that Fra (known as Docky to his friends) describes is largely gone now, the scrapyards, horse dealers and some of the districts are no more. Fra recounts fondly his memories of growing up in Servia Street and the many different characters he encountered

However, despite the good memories Fra does recall that times were very tough, the houses were tiny, cold and often damp-ridden and health problems were more prevalent – leading to his father’s early death aged 52.

Fra recounts the days spent searching for lead, copper and brass to sell, as well as Bangor blue slates, his apprenticeship with horse trader Alphie Joe Hughes and his time in Henry Kane’s scrapyard. Fra was also a neighbour and childhood friend of Joe McDonnell, who would later die on hunger strike in 1981.

In 1966 Fra joined the Merchant Navy.

“I joined the Merchant Navy in 1966," he said. "It was the only way a boy like me could see the world and get paid for it.”

Fra’s trips with the Merchant Navy subsequently took him all over the globe, from Finland to South Africa, to Gibraltar, Australia and New Zealand.

MERCHANT NAVY: Fra sailed on many ships, including the Southern Cross, pictured here

While home on dry land, Fra witnessed many of the first events of the Troubles first-hand, such as the Falls Curfew and the use of CS gas. He also remembers being arrested and taken to Tennent Street where soldiers beat and held him at gunpoint before putting 40 men into a cell large enough for two.

Fra’s story is one that is deeply personal but also relatable to anyone who is from or has family from the Falls. It is full of sharp Belfast humour but also touched with sadness.

“It’s about Belfast as seen through my eyes," he said. "Growing up on the Falls was the university of my life, although I learned things you’d never learn if you'd gone to university. It was like serving an apprenticeship. It’s about the characters of the Falls and it’s for my children to know what my life was like compared to theirs growing up.

“You don’t get kids joining the Merchant Navy now because they can just hop on a plane. But that was my ticket to seeing the world and you got a bit of clout and you got a tan too – which was unknown here. There’s a couple of good stories in there about my time in the Navy, including the time myself and a friend got locked up in Gibraltar for two months for fighting!”

MEMORIES: The old Kane Street yard pictured during the Troubles. Fra recalled many days spent there as a boy

Fra said there are several memories in particular that stick out in his mind.

“One of my most prominent memories that I do often think about was my friend Billy Halligan getting shot dead by the army in March 1971. I had invited him out of the house that night so we could get some food. Billy’s death has always stayed with me and I find myself thinking on it and wondering would he be alive if I hadn’t asked if he wanted to get something to eat.

“The other memory which has always stayed with me was the baby in the drawer. My mother had just given birth to a baby which was stillborn and I remember seeing her afterwards and looking at my brother or sister, I never knew which. At the time I was a small kid and I don’t think I understood what death was, but it’s always stayed with me.

Fra continued: “Other memories will always stick with me, such as sailing on the Southern Cross and staring out the gunport door, or having my boots nicked on the Glasgow boat and having to watch Celtic in my bare feet!”

For anyone with an interest in local history, Belfast humour or tales of growing up in Belfast before the onset of the Troubles, Fra’s book is certainly one to check out.

‘Made in Belfast: A Personal Journey in Life and the People I Met Along the Way’ can be bought in the Cultúrlann bookshop An Fhuiseog/The Lark and in Waterstones.