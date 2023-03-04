Site abandoned by building contractors is an 'eyesore'

AN unsightly area of land used by Ulster University contractors has been left as an "eyesore", says a North Belfast councillor.

The land on Frederick Street – near Donegall Street – was used by contractors when working on the new Ulster University campus in York Street, which was opened last September.

Months on, the land remains cordoned off with hoarding and discarded building material visible.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee is calling on Ulster University and their contractors to take action.

“I’m calling on Ulster University and their contractors to make good their promises to address the unsightly area of land on Frederick Street," he said.

“Having contacted the university they have told me that the contractor is responsible for landscaping this area.

“However, for local residents this area – surrounded by hoardings – remains an eye sore and needs dealt with promptly.

“Landscaping this area should not take this long and should really have been addressed long before now.

“It is my understanding that the contractors involved are now working on other projects and this problem has been left for the present.

“The university and contractors need to agree who is responsible and act to remove these hoardings and landscape this land.

“Whoever is working within a community must take the concerns of that community on board and walking away leaving a site such as this isn’t acceptable.

“The community of the greater New Lodge deserve better and we’ll continue to press for action until the matter’s resolved.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In relation to the area of land owned by the Department at Frederick Street, work is currently being undertaken by the contractor to remove hoarding and building materials from the site now that building work is complete."