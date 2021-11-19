VIDEO: Fruithill Nursing Home staff perform the Slush in aid of Children in Need

STAFF at Fruithill Nursing Home kept residents entertained by performing the slush at an afternoon tea to raise funds for Children in Need.



In total, the staff raised over £250 by selling homemade cakes, cupcakes and shortbread which were enjoyed by all.



Jackie Devine, Activities Coordinator at the home, explained why it was important for them to get involved.



“There has been a lot of negativity lately but the comradery and the support of our families here has been amazing,” she said.

“We thought that a positive event for a worthwhile cause would be the perfect thing to brighten things up a bit.



“Plus the young carers in here would always ask me what the slush was anytime we had any parties or dances. I told them that I would teach them if they would donate to charity.



“It all evolved from there, then the kitchen got involved and offered to bake shortbread. The senior carer, Bríd was encouraging the young carers to get involved. Dolores in the kitchen made the shortbread, Michaela decorated the place and our very own Coleen is our master baker. She made all the cakes and cupcakes.



“We are very delighted with the outcome and I think I can safely say that it was an event enjoyed by all.”