'Frustration and anger': Irish language groups set to strike on Wednesday

IRISH language organisations across the country are set to embark on strike action tomorrow in their call for “fair investment” from both governments.



Groups in Belfast that will be affected by the half-day strike action are An Ceathrú Póilí and Bia Loch Lao, which are based in the Cultúrlann; An Droichead; Fís an Phobail; Fóram na nÓg; Glór na Móna; Ionad na Fuiseoige; Ionad Uibh Eachach and Cultúrlann Mac Adam Ó Fiaich.



Strike organisers are calling on both governments to reverse the latest cuts of €820,000 announced recently by Foras na Gaeilge by providing the appropriate funding to the cross-border Irish language body and to urgently develop a long-term solution for Irish language funding.



Earlier this month the DUP were accused of vetoing a new funding mechanism which is preventing the Irish government from increasing its funding to Foras na Gaeilge.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's strike, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, said: “It is a matter of regret that we must take strike action today but this decision was taken because we had no other choice. The latest cuts announced by Foras na Gaeilge are disastrous and affect groups who are already under severe funding pressure."

He said the strike is a testament to the "frustration and anger, not just at the latest curtailment, but the long-term disinvestment in Irish language funding". He said Foras na Gaeilge’s budget has been reduced by 45 per cent in real time over a 20 year period.

🚨STAILC | STRIKE🚨



📅26 Feabhra 2025 📅



Tá an stailc á heagrú le héilimh ar an 2 Rialtas thuaidh theas aisiompú a dhéanamh ar na ciorruithe is úire de €820,000 ar mhaoiniú @ForasnaGaeilge



We call on both Governments for an urgent north/south solution to the Irish language… pic.twitter.com/0kVp82oEPy — Conradh na Gaeilge ⭕️ (@CnaG) February 24, 2025

“Community groups across the country are struggling to heat and light their buildings, let alone provide basic services and implement work plans. The fact that this is happening over 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement which promised a new era of equality for the language is hugely concerning.

"It is clear that we have a huge problem and that the new cross-border agency, which is responsible for the proper funding of the promotion of the Irish language, has been completely failed by both governments in the last 20 years. There is an urgent need for a satisfactory, long-term solution and I urge both governments to come to an immediate settlement.”