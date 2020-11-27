Frustration as businesses close once more

NEW STOCK: A delivery of skincare and Christmas giftsets arrives for Radiance owner Christine Mackin, just as lockdown begins again

A SOUTH Belfast-based business owner has spoken of the difficulty she and others are facing as ‘close contact’ services and ‘non-essential’ retail stores shut their doors today as part of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Radiance Beauty and Day Spa, a familiar and reassuring presence for its many Lisburn Road clients these past 12 years, brought down the shutters on Thursday evening when it was hoped that they, along with so many others, will reopen again come December 11.

At the helm from the start, owner Christine Mackin has spent thousands of pounds ensuring her salon has all the Covid-19 health and safety measures in place to protect staff and clients.

“I know I am not on my own when I say Covid-19 has impacted massively on my business. There are business owners all around the country who find themselves in the same position as me," she said.

“I have a 20 strong staff here and that means I am not only responsible for the success of the business but for the livelihood and wellbeing of 20 other households.

“Like most beauty salons, Radiance is so much more than just aesthetics. It’s a holistic sanctuary for wellbeing and equilibrium.

“Clients have always visited us to press pause on their busy schedules, escape from the pressure of everyday life and relax. It’s no surprise, in the current climate this has increased exponentially as clients really relish the escape.

“It is well documented that mental health cases have soared in recent months and now, more than ever, we need to be able to continue to provide an outlet for our clients by offering service in a safe environment. “

Yes, I am a business woman, but more than that, I am a humanitarian. The economy is in a state and businesses are being lost, but lives are being lost too. I do not underestimate the threat of this silent killer and I sympathise greatly with anyone who has lost a loved one or been affected by it.”

Christina spoke of how she and her team worked to ensure that all Covid-19 safety measures were put in place and implemented to keep clients and staff safe.

“We have spent a total of £7,500 to date,” she said. “We have spent a further £5,000 on skincare products and gift sets for Christmas which we will not be able to sell as our shop has to close from tonight being deemed as ‘non essential’.”

Christine was keen to stress that Christmas is far from cancelled for her supportive clients.

“Being an eternal optimist I always find the silver lining in every cloud. Myself and the staff are going to hand deliver every Christmas gift bought from the business. We feel it’s the least we can do as our clients have been through enough this year and to go without their Christmas treats from us would be a step too far.

“Let’s face it, we have made the husbands of all our clients Christmas shopping so much easier over the years,” she laughed. “As we go into this lockdown period customers can order online or telephone us to place an order or gift voucher. There is no room for the Grinch here.”