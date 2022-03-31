Fullarton Pharmacy sponsors St Malachy's GAC

FULLARTON Pharmacy at St George’s Market are the new sponsor of St Malachy’s Gaelic Athletic Club.

The sponsorship will include the placement of a coach in St Malachy’s primary school, to teach skills and help get children involved in Gaelic football and camogie.

Adam Fullarton-Healey, Director of Fullarton Pharmacy said: “We are really proud to support St Malachy’s GAC and help local children to get involved in sport. We are a local community pharmacy and engage in a variety of health related projects throughout the year, but this is aimed specifically at supporting local children.”

Adam continued: “Over the past two years with all the lockdowns, local children were not able to participate in club sports as they normally would, and with schools being closed so much of the time, children did not have the same opportunity to run around in the playground with friends. So we hope this helps to get children active and having fun.”

St Malachy’s GAC welcome sponsorship from Fullarton Pharmacy at St George’s Market.



This sponsorship is vital in providing a substantial coaching programme for our local kids.#StMalachysAbú

⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/YWYs0zDzvg — St Malachy’s GAC (@stmalsbelfast) March 30, 2022

A delighted John-Jo McGrady from St Malachy’s GAC said that the club welcome the support from Fullarton Pharmacy, adding that it is a "great support towards the club rebuilding its youth structures, as well as maximising youth provision in the inner city".

Fionntán Hargey of the Market Development Association stated the new sponsorship would be a great benefit for the local community, and continues the service and interaction South Belfast’s oldest GAA club has provided to the local community.

“St Malachy’s is South Belfast’s oldest Gaelic club, and it’s great to see a new generation linking into that proud history. We are pleased to be part of this partnership between St Malachy’s GAC and Fullarton Pharmacy.”