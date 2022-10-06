Fusco's have been serving Twinbrook for 50 years

FUSCO’S ice-cream and fish and chips this year celebrated its 50 anniversay, having been established in 25 May 1972. The ice-cream parlour and fish and chip shop has been a mainstay of the Twinbrook community being the longest opened business in the area, opening a year after creation of Twinbrook itself. However the Fusco name in ice-cream and fish and chips goes all the way back to the business on the Grosvenor Road which was opened in 1933.

The business is run by Onorio and Francine Fusco, but it has been family run since the beginning, being owned by Onorio’s brother Carlo and his wife Bronagh, and before that by Onorio’s father and uncle.

Fusco’s have some fantastic food and deals on offer, with a pizza meal for one available for £10. You can also pick up a family special, for £16.50 which includes fish & chips, pastie & chips, steakette & chips, sausage & chips plus two dips and one litre of fizzy drink.

For only £14 you can also pick up the ice-cream party deal which includes one large tub of your favourite ice-cream, plus four flakes, one packet of wafers and two milkshakes.

As well as fish & chips and brilliant ice-cream, Fusco’s also do great pizza, and mouth-watering chicken burgers as well as fried chicken.

Fusco’s are an integral part of the community in Twinbrook and were happy to celebrate their 50th anniversary with the community on their Fusco Fun Day which saw fish & chips, ice-cream and cakes being served as well as face-painting and a bouncy castle.

Onorio Fusco said: “It’s an honour to have been serving the community in Twinbrook for 50 years and I would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Twinbrook for many years to come.”

Fuscos are open from 12pm - 11pm Monday to Saturday and 2pm - 11pm Sunday. Fuscos is open for deliveries every day from 4pm -11pm Call 02890301553 for pre-orders and deliveries.