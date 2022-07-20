O'Toole welcomes funding recommendations from Republic's new media commission

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole has welcomed funding recommendations set out in an Irish government report on the future of the media.

The Future of Media Commission, which was established in 2020, has proposed establishing a fund worth up to €30 million per year to promote the long-term sustainability of media outlets.

In its report, the Commission outlined challenges faced by the media such as declining advertising revenues and declining newspaper circulations.

The report recognises the "societal benefits" in the role played by the media including the delivery of impartial news and in "increasing social awareness and supporting diversity and inclusion".

It proposes providing funded support schemes for Public Service Content including an area of reporting schemes, digital innovation schemes, and for media training.

South Belfast MLA Matthew O'Toole, who chairs Stormont's All Party Group on Press Freedom and Media Sustainability, welcomed the funding proposal.

“The media play a huge role in life both North and South of the border and across these islands," he said.

"It’s crucial that we support the work they do.

"We only have to look at the role of the media in the downfall of Boris Johnson by reporting his many scandals to see the value of journalism in our society.

“I welcome the proposals in the Future of Media Commission report. The new media fund would give outlets breathing space to form a sustainable model for providing the local and national news we rely on. The fund will be particularly helpful for local media outlets who have struggled to survive in recent years.

“As chair of the Assembly’s All Party Group on Press Freedom and Media Sustainability I repeatedly highlighted the need to protect our media industry and ensuring our remaining outlets are given every opportunity to adapt and continue their work. We have seen far too many media companies close their doors in recent years.

“I look forward to seeing the outworking of the commission’s report and what we can learn about helping our own media industry here in the North."