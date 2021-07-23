GAA: Busy weekend for Antrim’s camógs and ladies footballers

ANTRIM’S camógs will begin their All-Ireland Intermediate Championship campaign on Sunday with a home tie against Kilkenny in Group Two (Dunloy, 2pm).

The Saffrons have gone close to silverware twice already this season, but Down remain their nemesis with one-point victories in both the Division Two final of the National League and then again in the Ulster decider a fortnight ago.

Managed by Paul McKillen and Jim McKernan, Antrim lost out to their Ulster rivals in last year’s Intermediate final with Down moving into the Senior competition where they lost their opener against Waterford at the weekend by one.

Antrim have made strides in recent year despite coming up short in consecutive finals, but they will relish the visit of the Noresiders this Sunday with games against Cork and Kildare to follow.

Captained by Lucia McNaughton and with Maeve Kelly in flying form at wing-forward, Antrim will have high hopes of scoring an opening win to get their group campaign off to a good start.

Antrim will also field in Premier Junior Championship this year they will also begin their campaign this weekend as they visit Down on Saturday (Mayobridge, 5pm).

There have been positives for the Safrrons’ seconds with some good League performances, but they lost out heavily to Armagh in the recent Ulster Intermediate final.

This is something of a learning curve for all involved and the hope is that they can produce a good performance to set them on their way with games against Limerick and Cavan ahead in Group Three.

Antrim’s Ladies footballers are also in action this weekend as they will look to build on last weekend’s thrilling win over Carlow in extra-time when they meet Limerick in Tang, Westmeath, on Saturday (2pm throw-in).

The Saffrons were stunned in their opening game against a Derry side who they had comprehensively beaten in the Ulster Junior final as the Oak Leaf girls turned the tables to win by three, so it was imperative they bounced back with a victory over the Barrowsiders and while they were made to dig deep to force a draw in normal tie, a five-goal blitz in the extra period saw them home.

Antrim's ladies face Limerick

The Shannonsiders found themselves in a similar predicament at the weekend as they had lost their opener to Wicklow, but managed to squeeze past Derry by one last weekend.

Therefore, this Saturday’s game could go a long way in deciding which of the teams will virtually assure themselves of a semi-final place.



Junior B hurling semi-finals

Also this Saturday, the Antrim Junior B Hurling Championship semi-finals are down for decision with a double header at Dunsilly.

Thanks to their victory over Ardoyne on Wednesday, Ballymena have topped group one and will face recent winners Latharna Óg in the day’s opening game at 4pm, with the North Belfast men taking on Group Two winners Loch Mór Dál gCais at 6pm.