GAA welcome Benn's comments on Casement rebuild

ULSTER GAA have called on the British government and the NI Executive to work with the organisation to deliver the new Casement Park.

It comes after Secretary of State Hilary Benn said yesterday that "in the interests of respecting all of the traditions in Northern Ireland it is important that Casement Park is built.” It's now known that the cost to rebuild the Andersonstown venue is significantly lower than previously suggested. The organisation has also indicated that it is ready to pay more for the redevelopment of the stadium, saying it's willing to "work constructively with all partners to agree the funding required for the project".

This evening a spokesperson for Ulster GAA said: "Ulster GAA’s full focus is on the delivery of its approved plans for the 34,500 capacity provincial stadium at Casement Park, which will host Ulster finals and major GAA games.

"The costs of Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium will be significantly lower than the costs required to build a stadium to UEFA specification. We recognise the pressures that there are within public finances, and we will continue to work with the Department for Communities and all partners to ensure our provincial stadium is delivered in an efficient way.

"We welcome the comments by the Secretary of State, yesterday, about the importance of Casement Park being built and we await his response to a request for an urgent meeting. We look forward to discussing the project plans with him and commitments given by him, and his predecessor, on the delivery of our provincial stadium.

"We once again call on the British Government, the Minister for Communities and the NI Executive to work with Ulster GAA to finally deliver on commitments first given to us over 13 years ago, and within successive Programmes of Government, to deliver upon our strategic stadium need.

"Having directly negotiated partnership funding of €50m with the Irish Government, in addition to our long standing commitment of £15m, we will work constructively with all partners to agree the funding required for the project."