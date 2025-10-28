GAA Roundup: U-21 Championship kicks off with West Belfast derby in opening round

AS the senior level came to an end a fortnight ago, it is now time for the stars of the tomorrow to take centre stage as they battle it out for supremacy in the Antrim U-21A Championship.

This weekend saw the first knockout round of the championship take place with the preliminary round being battled out from North to South of the Saffron county as sides hoped to earn themselves a spot in the next phase.

Last season's champions St Gall's were hopeful they can once again clinch that title as they travelled the half mile distance up the Whiterock road where rivals St John's awaited, whilst Dunloy, Creggan and Cargin were all in action on Sunday afternoon.

Antrim U-21A Championship, Preliminary Round



St John's 1-2

St Gall's 1-11

St Gall's once again reigned supreme over their arch rivals with Daniel Quinn starring in the attacking front for the Milltown side. Coming off the back of a good senior campaign and entering this year's U-21 level as favourites having won the last iteration, the Falls Road side were determined to get off to a good start.

Quinn has been a stalwart in the senior outfit for the past two seasons for St Gall's but still at the young age eligible for the U-21 championship which allowed him to hone his craft as he struck multiple scores including many from the dead ball position as the Johnnies looked to struggle to keep pace with the reigning champions.

The Johnnies did battle back with a goal of their own but when Padraig Murray found the net it put clear daylight between the sides as the gap stretched once again to nine points and that is where it finished.

Con Magee's 1-9

Dunloy 2-8

Having won their first Senior title in 89 years just a few weeks ago, Dunloy were hopeful they could go one further and show they have talent within the youth ranks as they faced Glenravel in the opening round of this season's U-21 competition.

LAST GASP: Dunloy left it late to overcome their North Antrim opponents

It was not all plain sailing as the home side, despite being serial underdogs, would take the lead and hold it until the dying moments. Sean O'Broin was on top form for the North Antrim village of Glenravel as he struck four points for his side before Higgins found the net as Dunloy looked to be heading for the exit.

Jay McAlonan's injury time goal proved to be the winner after a lofted ball from McCamphill managed to evade the bodies of white and green and the substitute rising highest as he punched the ball into the net and broke the hearts of Glenravel right at the death.

All Saints Ballymena 0-7

Creggan Kickhams 3-7

Goals were the theme of this clash between the Ballymena men and the Derry borderers Creggan as the away side prevailed thanks to their Midas touch in front of the net where Shea McCann hit a first half double being the only scores for Creggan at the break.

The pick of the early goals saw McCann's 45' effort sail helplessly past Finn Connon in the Ballymena net and nestle in the top corner before Darrach Bradley replied with a couple of frees to close out the half with the home side trailing by two points.

Eunan Johnston would find a third goal for Creggan before Sean Daly, Fintan Close and once again Shea McCann would link up as they all pointed four scores between them as they ran out nine point victors over Ballymena in North Antrim.

Erin's Own Cargin 1-22

St James' Aldergrove 1-4



The least surprising result of the round saw Cargin breeze past Aldergrove with serious conviction as they used their experience to channel their domination on Sunday afternoon in Toome.

Tom Shivers looked a man determined to right the wrongs of their Senior failings to Dunloy just a few weeks back as he, alongside Tomas McCann put their foot on the throats of St James' and raced into an early lead.

Before long the Toome side where firmly in their stride and at the half-way stage earned themselves a 13 point lead with Aldergrove just registering the single point in the first period of play.

EMPHATIC: Cargin returned to winning ways with an impressive landslide victory

Cargin's panel saw a lot of returning faces from their Senior campaign, and it helped encourage a winning mentality as they continued to press home and establish a clear gap in quality with Shivers and Ben McClarnon before Cillian Scullion saw green flags raised as they thumped their opponents.

Portglenone 0-16

St Mary's Aghagallon 5-20

Portglenone have become a proud footballing stronghold in Antrim over the past decade, so to say it was a shock to not only be beaten, but thoroughly outclassed by Aghagallon would be an understatement.

A hefty thumping came from St Mary's who made no mistakes in front of goal on Sunday afternoon in South Antrim. Five goals came for Aghagallon who enjoyed their day in the abysmal weather but the storm came mainly from the St Mary's front line as they over came a strong Portglenone side and set themselves up with a quarter-final clash with St Enda's.

Creggan's goal touch earned them a much needed win

Both St Enda's and St Paul's earned themselves automatic byes to the second round where they will face their opponents next Sunday.

Upcoming Fixtures

St Gall's v St Paul's - Milltown - Sunday, November 2, 12pm

Dunloy v Creggan - Dunloy - Sunday, November 2, 12pm

St Enda's v St Mary's Aghagallon - Sunday, November 2, 12pm

Cargin v St Brigid's - Sunday, November 2, 12pm



