Allianz Division Four

Tipperary 1-13

Antrim 1-9

At Moneygall, Tipperary

Discipline, or lack there of, will be the main talking point of Antrim's trip to Munster on Sunday afternoon after Mark Doran's men succumbed to yet another defeat as his search for a win continues in Division Four.

Daithí Hogan's goal and a late string of points saw Tipperary maintain their unbeaten start to Division Four, while smashing 13-man Antrim’s promotion hopes to smithereens at Moneygall.

Saffron hopes of a bounce-back victory were severely wounded when John Carron received a straight red card just before half-time after leading for the majority of the opening stages.

The visitors still reeled them back within one point down the stretch, but Seán O’Connor scored the final three points of a seven score tally, while Pat Shivers was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

With Semple Stadium deemed unplayable on Friday following heavy rain, St Flannan’s Park, perched right on the Tipp-Offaly border, stepped in to host its first-ever inter-county football match.

Both teams made changes from their published teams. On the home side, Micheál Freaney and Steven O’Brien were drafted in for Eoin Craddock and Cathal Deely.

Antrim were forced into some seismic changes in their line-up as full-back Kevin McCann and their half-forward line of Patrick McBride, Conor Small, and Seán O’Neill were all replaced with James McAuley, Ronan Quinn, Conhuir Johnston, and Dominic McEnhill all coming in on their place.

Rossa star McEnhill picked up where he ended the previous campaign for Antirm as he scored five points from play for Antrim, including two terrific two-pointers in the opening half, with the first coming on the eighth minute as Antrim zoomed into a four score lead.



The conditions were certainly a factor in South Tipp, as Antrim only managed a total of six shots in the opening half with the wind in heavy underfoot conditions but the hosts bossed possession with a series of slow attacks.

Antrim struggled to cope with both Hogan and O’Connor from the Tipperary team with the pair proving strong from play on Sunday afternoon. Antrim were prolific with five scores in their six shots, but despite the wind they looked favoured to topple Tipp until John Carron was given a straight red card on the stroke of half-time.

Cian Smith's free levelled proceedings at 0-05 apiece at the break.

Conhuir Johnston slalomed through the Tipperary backline and managed to give Antrim one last lead in the game before a quick-passing exchange by O’Connor and Freaney created the goal for Hogan to blast home.

Pat Shivers got his first score of the game for Antrim and McEnhill also saw a white flag raised which brought it back to a one-point game. Although, when the Premier County kicked the next three through a Hogan mark and frees from O’Connor and Smith it looked too tall a task for the Saffrons.

Antrim did manage to get right back in the mix with quarter of an hour remaining after Dominic McEnhill’s shot dropped short, and before falling to Paddy McAleer it pinballed around the area, but McAleer's slide to poke the ball into the net breathed life into Antrim once more.

Tipperary almost saw themselves capitalise from a similar situation but John McNabb and Eoghan McCabe scrambled it off the line to prevent Freaney from striking a second Tipp goal.

Paddy McAleer had another chance in the 63rd minute to find the net, but great last ditch defending from the home side prevented the Saffrons from turning the tide.

A Shivers free did cut the gap to one, but Mark Russell’s high fielding, Hogan’s composure, and O’Connor’s scores wrestled control back in Tipp’s direction and they saw out a win against Antrim who were reduced to 13 when Pat Shivers was booked a second time in the late stages.

The Premier welcome table-toppers Carlow in a fortnight, while Antrim go in search of a first victory against Longford, with the defeat leaving Antrim now at the foot of the table and their promotion hopes looking grim at this stage.

TIPPERARY: S Garland; J Harney, J Morris, E O’Connell; C King, P Feehan, L Boland; J Higgins, K Costello; M Stokes, S O’Brien, M Freaney; C Smith (0-03, 3f), S O’Connor (0-07, 5f), D Hogan (1-03, 0-01m).

Subs: M Russell for Higgins (58), K Butler for King (58), C Deely for O’Brien (58), P O’Keeffe for Smith (63), J O’Neill for Stokes (68).

ANTRIM: J McNabb; J McAuley, J Finnegan, K Keenan; E Walsh, E McCabe, M Jordan; P McAleer (1-00), J Carron; R Quinn, O Doherty, N Burns (0-1); P Shivers (0-02, 2f), C Johnston (0-01), D McEnhill (0-05, 2tp).

Subs: C Hynds for Burns (42), P McBride for Quinn (49), R McQuillan for Doherty (61), C Hand for Keenan (69).Referee: I Monaghan (Roscommon).