Gaelic Games: 14-man Loughgiel ride the storm to see off Naomh Éanna

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group Two

Naomh Éanna 1-22 Loughgiel Shamrocks 3-22

A HAUL of 1-1in stoppage saw 14-man Loughgiel settle the argument against Naomh Éanna on Sunday in a game that very nearly didn't go to script.

Eight points up at the break despite Rian McMullan's straight red for a wild and high challenge on Cormac Ross, the pre-game favourites seemed comfortable, but the hosts roared back and were within two in stoppage time only for Loughgiel to break away and grab a major that put out the fire they were fighting.

Shan McGrath carried the Shamrocks on with Jack McCloskey not far behind, but driven on by the Cormacs - Ross and Jennings - Naomh Éanna threatened a shock and they will look back on this game with some regrets.

The goals the conceded were preventable, while they took just one of several good opportunities to rattle the net.

Undoubtedly, the men from Hightown are narrowing the gap and were so close to a statement win, but Loughgiel had that composure to see it out.

The game opened with a heavy downpour but it did little to dampen Loughgiel who were bright from the off with Paul Boyle tapping over and Shan McGrath got himself on the board with a pair of scores.

The hosts were off the mark eight minutes in as Eddie O'Connor split the posts, but Loughgiel were on top early as they built a decent lead with Rian McMullan, Enda Og McGarry, Jack McCloskey and Dan McCloskey assisted McGrath as the Shamrocks went into a 0-10 to 0-3 lead.

Naomh Éanna were struggling to make headway, but grew into it as the half progressed with Cormac Ross and Cormac Jennings helping them back to within four.

It could have been closer had it not been for a fine save by Chrissy O'Connell from Jennings for a 65 that was poiinted.

But Loughgiel replied well as Jack McCloskey pointed and then they found the net on 28 rather fortuitously as Enda Og McGarry's shot dropped and the wet sliothar slipped from the palm of Martin Curran and into the net.

The hosts hit back with a Niall O'Connor brace and then before Loughgiel's Rian McMullan was red-carded for a wild and high challenge on Cormac Ross.

However, the visitors finished the half well with points from McGrath and Ruairi McCormick to go in at the break with a 1-14 to 0-9 advantage.

Cormac Jennings in action

A big start to the second half was needed for the hosts and they grabbed it with five unanswered - three from Philip Curran - but Loughgiel replied with three of their own as the rain poured again, James McNaughton aiding the McCloskeys, Jack and Dan.

Joe Maskey became a presence for the hosts, spearheading the attack but when the gap to four, Jack McCloskey found himself in to thump to the net on 43 minutes.

Just two minutes later, Maskey rose to gather and blast to the net to cancel out this major as the game went to the trenches.

Loughgiel manged the gap well with Damon McMullan landing from deep to aid McGrath and McNaughton, but there was no quit in Naomh Éanna with Jennings helping them back to within two as the game visited stoppage time.

With the hosts going for broke, the gaps were there and Dan McCloskey galloped in to see his show saved by Curran, only for a rebound to fall to McGrath tl sweep home and settle the affair.

NAOMH ÉANNA: M Curran; D Maguire, M McGibbon, D Maguire; E Conlon, R Bogue, C Ross (0-4, 2 frees, 2 65s); O Ó Cuinn, C Jennings (0-8, 5 frees); E O'Connor (0-2), N O'Connor (0-2), L O'Connor (0-1); J Maskey (1-2), P Curran (0-3), R Donaghy.

Subs: Ciaran McAllister for O Ó Cuinn (29), Cian O'Connor for R Bogue (HT), K Jennings for D Maguire (42), J McGoldrick for E O'Connor (52)

LOUGHGIEL: C O'Connall; O McFadden, Declan McCloskey, R McCloskey; E Og McGarry (1-1), D McMullan (0-1), C Blair; Dan McCloskey (0-2), R McCormick (0-1); C Hargan, J McNaughton (0-2, 1 free), R McMullan (0-2); J McCloskey (1-3), P Boyle (0-1), S McGrath (1-9, 0-6 frees).

Subs: D Patterson for J McNaughton (50)

REFEREE: Paddy Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)