Gaelic Games: Aghagallon get the better of Rossa

Antrim Football League, Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 0-9 Aghagallon 0-11

AGHAGALLON produced a strong second half against the wind to claim a deserved victory over O'Donovan Rossa in what was a bit of a forgettable affair at Rossa Park on Sunday.

The hosts looked well placed when one up at half-time with the wind advantage to come but just couldn't push on as the St Mary's outfit gradually took over and built a winning tally that Rossa just didn't look likely to reach.

Playing into the breeze, Rossa opened well with Dara Rocks finishing a good move, but the visitors were soon into their stride with Nialll McShane launching over from deep and Jamie Lamont nudging them in front.

A Jonathan Hannon free extended the gap and while Dominic McEnhill responded in kind, Shan e Russell restored the two-point gap when pointing off a break.

The hosts began to gradually get on top as they dominated territory and possession with McEnhill converting a free and then Thomas Morgan shrugging off a challenge to level.

Pat Brannigan then made a goal-saving block on Rocks, but Rossa got back in front with McEnhill pofiting off a loose ball to score.

Eunan Walsh tied the game in first-half stoppage time when claiming a fine mark and converting, but Rossa would take a 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the half with SeanPat Donnelly squeezing a shot in on the turn.

Michael Armstrong in action

Aghagallon introduced Adam Loughran at the break and he didn't take long to make an impact, landing the equaliser five minutes in with a Hannon free into the teeth of the breeze giving the St Mary's men the lead.

Eunan Walsh doubled the advantage, kicking a free into the teeth of the breeze and while Adam Devlin responded with a beauty of a score for Rossa, it was evident that the momentum was with Aghagallon.

The visitors, or Shane Russell to be exact, will have wondered how the ball stayed out of the net on 48 minutes when Chris McGuinness made a vital block on the line and then Cormac McGettigan got his hands to the follow-up, but he did manage to kick the point of the day shortly after, converting from a tight angle way out on the right with the outside of his right boot.

Niall Patterson then tapped over off a break from Loughran's excellent ball inside and Walsh blasted over after a strong run to put four between the teams.

Rossa hadn't managed to get much going in the second period, but a McEnhill free and a fine score from Thomas Morgan made it seem we were set for an exciting finish.

However, Aghagallon managed the game well and kept the ball inside the Rossa half to give the hosts no opportunity to get forward in search of a match-winning goal as the visitors claimed the win.

ROSSA: Mick Byrne; Conor McGowan, Stephen Shannon, Niall Crossan; Patrick Moyes, Chris McGuinness, Matthew Mallon; Cormac McGettigan, Sean Pat Donnelly (0-1); Dara Rocks (0-1), Dominic McEnhill (0-4, 3 frees), Darren Grego; Adam Devlin (0-1), Thomas Morgan (0-2), Michael Armstrong.

Subs: Conal Shannon for D Rocks (46), Ben McAuley for A Devlin (51)

AGHAGALLON: Damian O'Hagan; Pat Brannigan, Aidan Mulhollan, Daryl McAlernon; Ciaran Maginnis, Jamie Lamont (0-1), Paul Mulholland; Oisin Lenehan, Niall McShane (0-1); Enda McCartan, Ruairi McCann, Jonathan Hannon (0-2 frees); Niall Patterson (0-1), Eunan Walsh (0-3, 1 mark, 1 free), Shane Russell (0-2).

Subs: Adam Loughran (0-1) for E McCartan (HT), Michael McStravick for S Russell (54)

REFEREE: Patrick Tumelty (Lámh Dhearg)



