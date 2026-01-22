THE biggest weekend in club GAA calendar has just passed and the capital witnessed drama like no other as the Senior Football and Senior Hurling club finals both played out in fantastic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Munster claimed the bragging rights as Ballygunner of Waterford and Dingle of Kerry overcame huge battles at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon to become kings of the club scene after dramatic and intense games paving the way for a terrific conclusion to the club scene.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Final

Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-20

Loughrea (Galway) 1-14



A six-point swing in favour of the Waterford men saw the black and red hoops regain their title as All-Ireland Hurling kings once more, four years on from when they managed to overcome Ballyhale Shamrocks in 2022.

Loughrea started the game strongly as they scored the first major of the game despite both sides going tit-for-tat in the early phases of play.

Tiernan Killeen struck three of the Loughrea points from frees before half-back Johnny Coen drove a monster score between the posts to set-up what looked to be another great day in the national stadium.

Ballygunner celebrate another All-Ireland title in front of their fans

Jamie Ryan and Anthony Burns also collected scores for the Galway champions as they continued to build on their first-half momentum before Darren Shaughnessy's goal was expertly taken in the 26th minute.

The big full-forward rose highly to subtly redirect Joe Mooney's long-ranged pass beyond O'Keeffe in the Ballygunner net and Loughrea looked set to maintain their momentum in the final.

Ballygunner regrouped and fired continuous scores thanks to brothers Pauric, Mikey and Kevin Mahoney who showed their grit and determination to reignite their sides hopes of another All-Ireland title.

At the interval, the late shift in momentum allowed the 13-time Waterford hurling champions to flip the script and gain the initiative as they led by just a single score at the break in Croke Park.

The big talking point was no doubt be the Loughrea inefficiencies in the shooting department which saw them tally over 12 wides in the tie and this stat proved damning for the Galway side.

As the second period commenced, Ballygunner returned to their trio which proved so successful in the opening half, that of the Mahoney brothers.

Pauric continued to plant his set-pieces between the posts, alongside Mikey and Kevin who proved to be a thorn in the side of Loughrea.

Mikey Mahoney's goal on the 36th minute put the Gunners ahead by four points with the forward navigating the defence before thundering a terrific strike past the Loughrea shot-stopper and the net bulged.

Jamie Ryan kept Loughrea within touching distance as he managed to point twice in the latter stages as he did his utmost to swing momentum, but the task was too tall for the forward and Mark Hartley's late score accompanied by another three by Pauric Mahoney saw the All-Ireland crown become the Waterford natives once more.

All-Ireland Club Foobtall Final

Dingle (Kerry) 0-23 (AET)

St Brigid's (Roscommon) 1-19

Kerry champions Dingle would prevail in this tight encounter, giving Kingdom the treble in football with the victory adding to the junior, intermediate All-Ireland titles which Ballymacelligott and An Ghaeltacht's prevailed successful in just last week.

This final will be one that will live long in the memory for both sides, after it took a last second extra-time score from Mikey Geaney to clinch the crown once more for Dingle but St Brigid's will no doubt be having sleepless nights in Roscommon as they came so close to eternal glory.

Ruaidhri Fallon's two pointer with the last kick of normal time sent the game to an extra period as St Brigid's remained hopeful that they could finally edge out their rivals.

The Kerry champions raced into an early lead in the opening minutes as they scored four without reply as Kerry star Tom O'Sullivan landed scores either side of a two point effort from Conor Flannery.

St Brigid's soon settled and led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time, with Ben O'Carroll and Conor Hand both managing to find the target while Shane Cunnane pointed three of his own, including a terrific effort which saw orange flags raised.

Aussie Rules star Mark O'Connor returned to play in the latter stages this season and levelled the game for Dingle with an early second-half strike from the two-point range inside Croke Park.

Mikey Geaney scores the winning point

Wing-back Ruaidhri Fallon managed to hit back with a terrific goal for the Roscommon outfit but Dingle replied with their third two-pointer of the game as the star of the semi-final, Paul Geaney, landed an inspirational score from outside of the arc.

It was clear from the outset that there was going to be little between the two sides, but St Brigid's were reduced to 14-men when defender Pearse Frost was shown a black card for a late tackle.

The man advantage was certainly put to use as Dingle struck four points with St Brigid's only managing the one score in reply as Tadgh De Brun scored twice in the ten minute spell for the Kerry champions.

Both sides went hammer and tongs but the late leveller by St Brigid's star Fallon, who would see his two-pointer level proceedings with another period set for play.

St Brigid's took the lead by two scores in the latter stages, with Charlie O'Connor doubling their advantage but the men from West Kerry would not settle for defeat.

Tom O'Sullivan and Mikey Geaney would be the heroes on the day as Sullivan's brace of scores levelled the game, before Geaney cracked a terrific effort which saw a white flag raised as Dingle were crowned All-Ireland champions once more.